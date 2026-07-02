Former Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner Lands Strong Bengals Take

The Cincinnati Bengals are going all in this 2026 NFL season as they look to end their playoff drought. In free agency, the Bengals signed Boye Mafe, Jonathan Allen, and Bryan Cook. Moreover, Cincinnati also traded for Dexter Lawrence II to further improve the defense.

Nonetheless, could the Bengals add one more veteran to further shore up the defense to ensure that it’s not a weakness this 2026 NFL season? CBS Sports’ Bryan DeArdo put out a matchmaker article piece for the remaining high-profile veteran free agents.

For DeArdo, Cincinnati makes a lot of sense for linebacker Bobby Wagner, who would bring championship experience as he won a Super Bowl with the Seattle Seahawks and showed during his two seasons with the Washington Commanders that he still has plenty of gas left in the tank.

“The 36-year-old Wagner is truly an ageless wonder,” DeArdo wrote in a July 2 article. “Last season (his second with the Commanders), Wagner filled the stat sheet with 162 tackles (which brought his career total to 2,000), 4.5 sacks and two interceptions.

“Cincinnati made headlines this offseason when it added defensive veterans Dexter Lawrence, Jonathan Allen, Boye Mafe, and Bryan Cook. But it could still use a veteran linebacker who can help youngsters Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter.”

What Would Bobby Wagner Bring to Cincinnati?

Last season, Wagner played 1,132 total snaps for the Commanders, leading to a 78.6 overall PFF defensive grade. Furthermore, he recorded 107 solo tackles, generated 20 total pressures, and recorded 5 sacks. Wagner also allowed a 107.2 passer rating when targeted in coverage and was charged with eight missed tackles.

In his two seasons with the Commanders, Wagner had 154 solo tackles, 140 assists, 6.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, and two interceptions in 34 games, per StatMuse.

Additionally, it would be ideal for Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter to learn from Wagner and see what has allowed the veteran linebacker to be one of the best players at his position for over a decade. Signing Wagner makes a lot of sense, given what he can bring on and off the field.

Joe Burrow Gets Blunt on Bengals Roster Before 2026 Season

The Bengals could still add a player like Wagner before the season begins, but the front office continues building a roster capable of competing for the AFC North title and making a Super Bowl run. Those efforts have not gone unnoticed by Joe Burrow as the team looks to take advantage of his prime window.

While speaking to the media on May 20, Burrow didn’t hold back his thoughts on the team the Bengals have ahead of the new season.

“I think this is the most talented roster that we’ve had since I’ve been here,” Burrow said (h/t Ben Baby of ESPN). “We got guys that work really hard to put themselves in position to perform well, perform to our standard.

“We haven’t necessarily done that for a couple of years, so we brought some guys in who have been there and done that and have their own standard of play and are going to live up to that.”