Former Super Bowl Champion Blasted Over Controversial Joe Burrow Statement

After an active offseason focused on improving the defense, the expectations have been set for superstar quarterback Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Those expectations are to contend for a Super Bowl, something the Bengals did during the 2021 and 2022 NFL seasons.

That said, the Bengals have fallen just short of a postseason berth in each of the last three seasons, largely due to defensive struggles and Burrow’s health.

Despite Burrow’s individual success, not everyone believes he deserves the praise he continues to receive. Former Super Bowl champion, 11-year NFL veteran, and current ESPN analyst Chris Canty made that much clear on Tuesday.

Canty Says Burrow Isn’t a Top 5 Quarterback

Canty appeared on ESPN’s “First Take” on Tuesday and made the controversial claim that Burrow isn’t even a top-five quarterback in the NFL despite ranking No. 4 in ESPN’s latest quarterback rankings.

“No. And I don’t understand why we have this consensus about Joe Burrow being a top five quarterback,” Canty said. “First of all, the best ability is availability. In two out of the last three years Joe Burrow has missed two months of the season… I’m tired of all the Joe Burrow sicko fans and all of the people are in the excuse-making business for this dude. He has this team the exact way he wants it.

“The last time they were in the postseason was 2022, and this guy is going into Year 7 having reached the postseason only twice,” he added. “I don’t understand how we’re giving Joe Burrow all of these kudos, all of these accolades, all of this praise for once upon a time making a Super Bowl that they just so happened to lose. Joe Burrow is not a top five quarterback in our league.”

“The best ability is availability. In the 2 of the last 3 years, Joe Burrow has missed 2 months of the season.” Does Joe Burrow deserve to be on the top-five QBs list? 👀 pic.twitter.com/T3H4Kz6jbj — First Take (@FirstTake) July 21, 2026

NFL Fans React to Canty’s Take

@CincyFanJake: “Ya’ll can fire Chris Canty next.”

@TheyMightBeJeff: “I have zero interest in ranking players on attendance. This isn’t junior high. If they’re the best when they’re on the field, then they’re the best.”

@TuckerInCanada: “Canty – your overall segment take is so bad you should shave that beard.”

@DavidGille81076: “Canty has always had a bias opinion towards anything Bengals. I think it goes back to his time with the Ravens organization.”

@Ma_Deuce: “Canty cannot be objective in his analysis because he holds grudges and he tries to make himself relevant with his attacks on players.”

Burrow’s NFL Career

Burrow appeared in just eight games last season but still threw for 17 touchdowns and only five interceptions.

In 2024, however, he led the NFL in completions, passing yards, and touchdown passes, finishing with 460 completions, 4,918 passing yards, and 43 touchdowns while throwing just nine interceptions.

Through six NFL seasons, Burrow remains the only active AFC quarterback to defeat a Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs team in the postseason. Despite missing significant time because of injuries, he has already thrown for more than 20,000 yards and 150 touchdown passes.