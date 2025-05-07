Fowler: Bengals Draft Analysis and Hendrickson Update

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler took a look at the state of the Cincinnati Bengals recently following the 2025 NFL Draft and the initial feeding frenzy of free agency. Some NFL insiders and executives gave the Bengals mixed reviews on their draft and, the truth is, nobody knows at this point. Maybe their first-round pick Shemar Stewart is a stud? Maybe he’s a bust? Or, the most likely scenario is that he’s somewhere in between.

“Cincinnati’s draft epitomized a defense in flux,” Fowler writes. “Somewhat predictably, the Bengals used three of their four draft picks on positions where they have player turmoil — defensive end and linebacker.”

Fowler looks at the Bengals draft

Fowler notes that while the Bengals did well to address the defense, they also looked at other areas of need such as running back.

“With two linebackers selected in the first four rounds, the Bengals could be bracing for life without Germaine Pratt, who could be cut. A trade has yet to materialize,” Fowler writes.

Before the start of the 2023 season, Pratt signed a three-year, $20.25 million contract with the Bengals. $7 million of the deal was guaranteed. He’s 28-years old, was drafted in the third-round of the 2019 NFL Draft, but only had 68 tackles and two interceptions last year. He might seem pricey if the Bengals are expecting that kind of production in 2025.

“Elsewhere, Cincinnati did enough legwork on running backs that at one point I thought they would draft one on Day 2,” Fowler continues. “They waited until the sixth round to pick Tahj Brooks.”

Currently on the roster, the Bengals have last year’s starter Chase Brown, Zach Moss, Samaje Perine, Gary Brightwell and Kendall Milton. One will notice that “Walter Payton in 1977” isn’t on this list.

Update on Trey Hendrickson situation

Maybe no news is good news? Not in the case of Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson. The NFL’s sack leader (17.5 sacks) in 2024, Hendrickson has one year remaining on his deal and has said that he won’t play under that contract.

Basically, Hendrickson wants to be paid or traded to a team that will open up the checkbook. But, according to Fowler, neither seems to be happening.

“There’s no update with defensive end Trey Hendrickson’s contract situation, which is at a stalemate,” Fowler writes. “My read on the situation is that Hendrickson is convicted enough to stay away from the team, having no interest in playing on his scheduled $16 million salary in 2025. Right now this is a waiting game.

“So, at least in the short term, Shemar Stewart could assume the Hendrickson role in the defense. But I do believe the drafting of Stewart isn’t totally tied to Hendrickson’s situation. Cincinnati likes not only Stewart’s explosiveness, but his positional flexibility at 6-foot-5 and 267 pounds.”

Even though the current Bengals OTA’s are voluntary, it still should be noted that Hendrickson and Pratt were the two notable defensive starters from 2024 who have been marked absent.