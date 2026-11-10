Bengals Face Harsh Reality After NFL Trade Deadline

The Cincinnati Bengals are 6-2, and there is a chance they sit in sole possession of first place in the AFC North by this time next week. However, as the NFL trade deadline came and went, most fans are going to label them the clear losers. The Bengals are one of the biggest contenders in the AFC. While the most notable names in the AFC added big names, the Bengals did not make a move.

To be fair, it was not for a lack of trying. They thought they had pulled off a trade for Arnold Ebiketie to solidify the depth in the room. However, they did not realize that he would impact their compensatory value due to the timing of when he signed with the Philadelphia Eagles. So, they backed out of the trade, realizing they would lose a third-round compensatory pick if they added Ebiketie.

It is easy to use that as an excuse, but that is a massive failure on the Bengals’ front office to not recognize this and make a different move.

Cincinnati Bengals Fall Behind in AFC Arms Race

Even if they did Ebiketie, it would have been the lowest-end move of all of the AFC contenders. The Buffalo Bills made a big move for starting safety Amani Hooker. They are going for it with Josh Allen.

The Kansas City Chiefs added wide receiver Josh Downs from the Indianapolis Colts. They shored up their biggest need with a productive receiver. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes enjoyed it.

The Jacksonville Jaguars think they have a quarterback who can compete with those two in Trevor Lawrence. So, they added Jessie Bates, Jordan Davis, and Davon Godchaux at the deadline.

These are now the three teams to beat in the AFC. Joe Burrow is right there with those quarterbacks. Before the deadline, most saw all four as close. Now, the Bengals are going to look like they are falling behind the other three.

Bengals Miss Out on Deadline Deal

People are going to put a lot of blame on the Bengals and their front office for not making a swing. In some ways, it will be unfair. In other ways, they have built up a reputation of not going all-in when they have to.

Still, the Bengals have made some big moves recently. Signing Boye Mafe and trading for Dexter Lawrence are not typical Bengals moves.

However, backing out of a deadline deal and then staying quiet while the other contenders add is a move that Bengals fans can get frustrated with and feel the team is not changing. They face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10 with the division lead on the line.