Bengals Add Super Bowl Champion, Ex-Ravens Safety in Extensive Roster Shake-Up

Head coach Zac Taylor and the Cincinnati Bengals made a slew of changes to their roster, including adding Super Bowl champion Tanner Hudson and former Baltimore Ravens safety Beau Brade to their practice squad in varying capacities.

Additionally, the Bengals signed safety Isaiah Nwokobia and placed cornerback Jalen Davis on injured reserve.

Hudson, who turns 32 in November, is a Super Bowl champion.

The 6-foot-5, 241-pound tight end won his ring with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, but he is in his fourth season with the Bengals. Hudson has 691 yards and 4 touchdowns on 80 receptions with the Bengals.

For his career, which includes stints with the New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers, Hudson has a 95-890-4 line. He was down to one final practice squad elevation.

Of course, the implications of the Bengals’ other roster moves add intrigue.

Bengals Shake Up Roster With Beau Brade, Tanner Hudson & More

“Nwokobia (6-1, 205), a rookie out of Southern Methodist University, was a college free agent signee of the Bengals during the offseason. He was waived by Cincinnati on Aug. 4,” the Bengals announced via their official website on September 29.

*Brade (6-1, 200), a third-year player out of the University of Maryland, originally was a college free agent signee of Baltimore in 2024. He has played in 26 regular-season games for the Ravens (2024) and N.Y. Giants (’25), totaling two defensive tackles and three special teams tackles. He spent this past offseason and training camp with the Giants, then was waived on final cuts.”

Davis is heading to IR with a hamstring injury.

Davis is also a former undrafted free agent, but one in his ninth NFL season. He has spent six-plus seasons with the Bengals.

“Jalen Davis going on IR (hamstring) will have significant ramifications. Most notably, for Dax Hill, who will be the leading candidate to kick inside to the slot just as he did against Pittsburgh,” The Athletic’s Paul Dehner Jr. posted on X on September 29.

“Hill finally found his home outside and now likely shifts gears again.”