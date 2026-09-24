Bengals Get Bleak Injury Update 2-Time Pro Bowl Starter Before Steelers Game

The additions the Cincinnati Bengals have made this offseason have certainly paid off through the first two games.

Last season, the Cincinnati Bengals defense was among the worst in the NFL as they allowed the third-most points and had the league’s worst rush defense. This season, the defense has been the primary reason they’ve gotten off to a 2-0 start. In Week 1, their constant pressure forced turnovers which led to their early lead over Tampa Bay, and in Week 2, they did not allow a touchdown in the entire game.

Unfortunately, one of the team’s high-profile additions popped up on the injury report on Wednesday with a knee issue. Now, it appears he was once again absent on Thursday.

Cincinnati Bengals Get Bleak Update on Jonathan Allen

Bengals beat reporter Kelsey Conway posted on X: “Practice underway today here in Cincinnati

Joe Burrow out here practicing. Good sign that he wasn’t even listed on the injury report yesterday

I don’t see Jonathan Allen out here though. He was a DNP yesterday with a knee injury #Bengals”

Meanwhile, Bengals columnist Mike Petraglia posted on X: “No Jonathan Allen again Thursday. Was on injury report Wednesday with a knee issue. Zac Taylor said it was load management.”

Petraglia added, “Still a ways to go before Sunday but if BJ Hill (Achilles) and Jonathan Allen (knee/load management) unable to go Sunday, Landon Robinson would figure to be in the mix to get his first NFL snaps.”

Allen, who signed a two-year, $25 million contract with the Bengals this offseason, has gotten off to a strong start to the season. He’s registered two sacks and four tackles for loss during Cincinnati’s two wins. With Dexter Lawrence excelling in run defense, Allen has been able to go after the quarterback as he’s totaled seven pressures, which ranks eighth among defensive linemen in the NFL.

Regarding the news of Allen’s absence on Wednesday, RotoWire posted: “It’s not immediately clear when Allen picked up the knee injury, but his availability for Week 3 is now in question. He’ll probably need to return to practice Thursday or Friday to have a realistic chance of suiting up Sunday at Pittsburgh.” With Allen being absent on Thursday, his availability for Sunday’s game against the Steelers appears in real question.

Potential Jonathan Allen Replacement

As Petraglia mentioned, perhaps Landon Robinson will get a chance to see the field for the first time in his NFL career if Allen is inactive on Sunday.

Robinson, a rookie seventh-round pick, earned a roster spot this offseason after an impressive training camp and preseason. Despite this, he has been a healthy inactive in the first two games of the season.

Regarding Robinson, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote prior to the 2026 NFL Draft: “Robinson might not possess ideal measurables, but don’t ignore his game tape. He’s small by NFL standards, but he’s strong. It takes a low pad level to neutralize his leverage and move him at the point. He’s typically quicker than opponents when activated in slanting, stemming fronts. While his sack production might not translate, he’s disruptive when active. Robinson has the talent to grab a roster spot as a 1-technique in the right scheme.”