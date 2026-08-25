Insider Reveals Major Bengals Plan to Keep Joe Burrow Healthy

The Cincinnati Bengals‘ playoff aspirations rest on Joe Burrow staying healthy. Last season, Burrow suffered a Grade 3 turf toe injury to his left foot in Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Moreover, he returned in Week 13, but the Bengals were out of the playoff picture.

As a result, Burrow’s health is key for the Bengals to reach the postseason. In an Aug. 25 video from NFL Network insider Cameron Wolfe, he shared Cincinnati’s plan for keeping their star QB healthy.

“The biggest observation I’ve had for the Bengals is just how much more frequently they will run under center this year than shotgun,” Wolfe said. “Historically, they’ve been one of the shotgun-heaviest teams in the league. They have run a lot of under center. When I watched them in practice, when I watched them in preseason, it was pretty clear…

“And so the under-center action is to make them more diverse, make them more explosive, and hopefully protect Joe Burrow more so they don’t have pass rushers rushing 50 times a game to attack them.”

Cincinnati Offense Will Continue to Use Shotgun

Moreover, Wolfe notes that this transition to being more under center will also benefit the Bengals’ offense and help keep Burrow healthy.

“I talked to Chase Brown about this, and his eyes lit up,” Wolfe added. “He said, ‘We’ve got so much more play action and run game that can be explosive through under-center action.’ And I’ve watched it in camp to see how this offense has had up-and-down progress with it, but when it works, it really works. And I can’t emphasize enough the part of keeping Joe Burrow healthy with the under-center action.

“They have improved a lot on defense. He has talked about urgency a lot. It’s time to win, and the only way you can win is keeping your quarterback healthy. They think more under center will help in that regard.”

Nonetheless, don’t expect Cincinnati to abandon the shotgun, given that’s their go-to for a deep play.

“The Bengals are still going to run a lot of shotgun,” Wolfe said. “We have continuity, and so we want to try to refine different things of their offense. I’d look at it this way: their fastball has been shotgun, getting the ball to Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase. Teams have started to really sit on that, playing deep.”

Bears HC Doesn’t Hold Back on Bengals QB Joe Burrow

Speaking of Burrow, on Aug. 20, Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson spoke to the media and shared his blunt thoughts on the Bengals star.

“Oh, shoot; this guy is like a surgeon back there,” Johnson told reporters before the Bears and Bengals joint practice. “From my perspective, at least, he’s got great pocket awareness. He can dissect defenses in a hurry. He recognizes coverages. He’s able to distribute the ball, and then he trusts the guys he’s got on the perimeter as well.

“We know the two guys on the outside. They’re probably the best duo in the business right now. When you look at it, he gives them a chance to make plays. This will be a great test for our defense right now with where we are and what we’re doing coverage-wise, to face an opponent like that.”