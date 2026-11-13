Bengals Star Makes Blunt Admission on Steelers Rivalry

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase thinks that the Pittsburgh Steelers are rivals, but they are not his biggest rival. Chase would not reveal who his biggest rival was, but made it clear that the Steelers were behind the Kansas City Chiefs.

Chase noted that he can only discuss the Steelers and Bengals rivalry since he was there in 2021. However, he would not say they are his biggest rival.

“It’s up there,” said Chase on the rivalry. He admitted there has only been a few really big games between the two teams. “I wouldn’t put a number one. I don’t have nobody number one, but I would—this is pretty up there, I would say, you know?”

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He was asked if the Steelers have the same vibes as the Kansas City Chiefs.

“No, they’re way higher than,” Chase paused, referencing that the Chiefs were a bigger rival. “For sure.”

The Bengals are 4-5 against the Steelers when Chase is playing in the rivalry.

Cincinnati Bengals Star WR Makes Feelings Clear on Pittsburgh Steelers Rivalry

The Steelers have won 54 games since 2021 and two division titles. The Bengals have won 53 games and two division titles since Chase entered the rivalry. These two teams go back and forth in the division and both are always near the top.

However, the two years that the Bengals won the division did not feature strong Steelers teams. Then, the Steelers took advatage of when Joe Burrow would miss time to win the division. So, they never met in the playoffs.

The Bengals and Steelers have met twice in the playoffs with Pittsburgh winning in 2016 and 2008. Both losses have the franchise salty against Pittsburgh. However, the team that Chase does not like is the Chiefs.

Chase Does Not Like Kansas City Chiefs

The Steelers and Bengals are expected to be bigger rivals because they play twice a season. They compete for the division title and a home playoff game. Meanwhile, the Chiefs and the Bengals have not played since 2024.

However, their run from 2022 to 2024 was a strong rivalry because of the playoff games involved. That is what Chase is missing from the Steelers rivalry.

In 2022, the Kansas City Chiefs blew a halftime lead against the Bengals, and the Bengals won the AFC Championship, ending Patrick Mahomes run of dominance and making a statement that Joe Burrow could win in the NFL.

The next season, the Bengals beat the Chiefs in the regular season. They were expected to make another Super Bowl run. But the Chiefs got revenge on the Bengals in the postseason on their run to a Super Bowl victory. The Chiefs have won two straight since then.

We will see if the Steelers use this as bulletin board material for their Week 10 matchup that could decide the division.