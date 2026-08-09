Ja’Marr Chase Sends Clear Warning About Joe Burrow Before NFL Season

The Cincinnati Bengals are entering the 2026 season with a lot of expectations after missing the postseason in each of the last three years.

Setting the standard early in training camp has been franchise quarterback Joe Burrow, who made it clear back in May that this is “the most talented roster” he’s been a part of throughout his Bengals tenure, which is entering its seventh season.

Ja’Marr Chase Sends Warning About Burrow

Ja’Marr Chase spoke with the NFL Network team at Bengals training camp Sunday, raving about Burrow’s demeanor in camp and warning about the quarterback’s mindset entering the season.

“I heard a lot about this mean Joe. People saying that he’s supposedly a little meaner this offseason… have you seen that version of him with that urgency he’s been talking about?” NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe asked Chase.

“I like it when he’s [expletive] pissed,” Chase said. “I’m not gonna lie. I like the fire that he is. He doesn’t always bring it out. He maybe did it once or twice since camp started, but I like it. I like the fire when he has it.

“I wanna say his demeanor is just more aggressive. His face is more aggressive, the way he talks is more aggressive, and he got a little mean mug on his face a little bit,” Chase added when asked what “mean” Joe looks like.

“I like it when he’s f—ing pissed” Ja’Marr Chase breaks down to us what ‘mean Joe’ Burrow looks like from his view 😂 There’s been more ‘Mean Joe’ this year with increased Bengals urgency: pic.twitter.com/tzYQAqu34t — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) August 9, 2026

Bengals 2026 Outlook

Cincinnati’s biggest offseason need was addressing the defense, and that’s exactly what they did, with their most notable move being a trade with the New York Giants for defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence.

The team also went out in free agency and signed safety Bryan Cook, safety Kyle Dugger, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen and edge rusher Boye Mafe.

They’ll open the season at home on Sept. 14 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.