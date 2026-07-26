Ja’Marr Chase Sends Strong Message Before Bengals Training Camp

Training camp has already begun for many NFL teams, but the Cincinnati Bengals will officially report on Tuesday.

Ahead of Cincinnati getting back into the swing of things, star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase shared a strong message on Instagram Sunday evening while posting a workout video from Miami.

Chase’s Message Before Training Camp

“Alright, right now we in Miami, man. Literally last workout before we report, bro. Man, I ain’t gonna lie, it’s been a good offseason,” Chase said in the video. “Honestly, can’t complain about nothing… Haters gonna hate, but the one thing that ain’t stopping is that money. That [explicit] is always gonna flow, you know why? ‘Cause we working. If y’all ain’t working, wake the [explicit] up.”

The caption of the post read: “It’s killed or be killed.”

Since entering the league in 2021, Chase has quickly become one of, if not the best, wide receivers in the entire NFL.

He’s coming off a 2025 season where he hauled in 125 receptions for 1,412 yards and eight touchdowns. The year prior, he won the Triple Crown by leading the league in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns.

Over the course of his career, Chase has earned five Pro Bowl selections, won Rookie of the Year, and been named a two-time first-team All-Pro.

The former LSU standout has recorded 520 receptions, 6,837 receiving yards, and 54 touchdowns across his first five seasons in the league.

Bengals 2026 Outlook

Cincinnati enters this season with high expectations after missing the postseason in each of the last three years.

The Bengals needed to improve on the defensive side of the ball, and that’s exactly what they did by bringing in Dexter Lawrence, Bryan Cook, Jonathan Allen, Boye Mafe, and others.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow said this is the most talented team he’s been a part of since Cincinnati drafted him in 2020, one year before Chase joined the organization.

“I think this is the most talented roster that we’ve had since I’ve been here,” Burrow said in May. “We got guys that work really hard to put themselves in position to perform well, perform to our standard. We haven’t necessarily done that for a couple of years, so we brought some guys in who have been there and done that and have their own standard of play and are going to live up to that.”