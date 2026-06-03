This offseason, the Cincinnati Bengals made a major push to fix gaps on their team. So, it’s no surprise that star players, like wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, now have their sights set on some lofty goals for the 2026 season.

After missing the playoffs for three seasons in a row, Chase is ready for a change. As he explained to reporters on Tuesday, that means getting back to the Super Bowl.

“At the end of the day, we got to the Super Bowl in ’21 and never went back,” Chase said. “So, expectations have always been high since 2021. But now that we have improved our defense a little more, the expectations have gone up for the defense to show us what they could do.”

The focus this offseason was to revamp the defense. The Bengals brought in several key players on the defense side of the ball, including drafting Cashius Howell, signing Boye Mafe, and signing Jonathan Allen. Those are all defensive linemen. Of course, those moves all looked small compared to trading for Dexter Lawrence.

“The moves they made are showing us they want to be with us, too,” Chase said. “They want to push us and help us be at the next level where we know we could be at, that we know we needed.”

Several Cincinnati Bengals Players Have Similar Goals to Ja’Marr Chase

Ja’Marr Chase is far from the only Cincinnati Bengals star who wants to set their sights on the Super Bowl this season. Recently, quarterback Joe Burrow made similar headlines.

“I think this is the most talented roster that we’ve had since I’ve been here,” Burrow said before calling the roster the most talented he’s had since landing with the Bengals. So it’s no surprise he would also call for the Bengals to win the Super Bowl, not just play in it.

“We’re going to go win a lot of games this year and play great and win a Super Bowl,” Burrow said.

On top of them, wide receiver Tee Higgins got on the boat, too. He didn’t use the word Super Bowl, but he did emphasize that championships are going to be the Bengals’ goal.