“I feel like we did everything we needed to do [when it comes to] personal accolades,” Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins said. “Now, we’ve got to win championships. That’s the main goal.”

Bengals HC Zac Taylor May be on a Hot Seat

Zac Taylor Cincinnati Bengals

GettyCincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor

Given the high expectations that are being placed on the Bengals this offseason, it’s not a surprise that head coach Zac Taylor has found himself on the hot seat. In particular, after the struggles that the Bengals have had recently under him.

“But this year, 2026, is the one to circle in red. If the Bengals underwhelm after a strong offseason, it might not matter that Taylor still has one year left on his deal,” Chris Roling wrote.

Roling isn’t alone. Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic has also cautioned that if something goes wrong, the front office is going to point the finger at Taylor. Barring injury, this is his show.