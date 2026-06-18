Bengals’ Joe Burrow Adds Pressure to Bengals Squad With Recent Comments

The Cincinnati Bengals arguably have the best roster they’ve had since Joe Burrow has been drafted.

Listen, if you don’t believe me, then believe Joe Burrow because he said the same thing in May when he spoke to the media.

“I think this is the most talented roster that we’ve had since I’ve been here,” Burrow said during a May press conference.

“Got better at a lot of positions. Signed the best free agent safety. Got the best d-tackle in the league, in my opinion,” Burrow said. “We have a lot of depth now in the defensive line. That’s exciting, not just for me, but for those guys, so they don’t have to play as many snaps. We can have more of a rotation.”

Burrow doubled down on these comments by making a bold statement about this roster the Cincinnati Bengals have.

Burrow Compares Roster to 2019 LSU Tigers

Joe Burrow arguably had the best collegiate season ever when he suited up for LSU in 2019. A team that had two of the best receivers in the NFL currently in Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson. Burrow recently compared this 2026 Bengals team to the legendary 2019 LSU Tigers.

“You go back and watch what I said before the 2019 season at LSU,” Burrow said during a Wednesday press conference. “I feel very similarly about this team. I’m so excited to get started and get moving. I wish we ramped this right into training camp so we can continue to improve. I feel like there’s so much greatness we’ll be able to achieve this year that I’m just excited to get going.”

The Bengals have been itching to get back to contender status after a rough three years. To be honest, the team has been nothing short of disappointing especially on the defensive side of the ball. However, things are a little different defensively this year.

“This offseason, the Bengals traded the 10th overall pick for Pro Bowl defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence and restructured Burrow’s contract to give them an additional $10 million in cap space for the 2026 season.” Ben Baby wrote in an ESPN article.

Joe Burrow Wants ‘Everybody Talking About the Bengals’

The Cincinnati Bengals have the recipe for success on both sides of the ball. After going 6-11 last year, Burrow expects the team to be better with a revamped roster.

To whom much is given, much is required. Burrow knows this team will have expectations now that they have increased their talent. For him, he loves the fact that this team has a bit of pressure heading into the season.

“Put pressure on guys,” Burrow said Wednesday. “I love it. I thrive in it. We’ll find out who else does. I know we have the kind of people who want to be in that spot. I want everybody talking about the Bengals. I want everybody talking about what I’m saying in my press conferences.”

He’s a quarterback that has been to the Super Bowl and an AFC championship game. He knows what it takes to win, but will the Bengals be better defensively to contend in the AFC?