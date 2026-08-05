Bengals QB Joe Burrow Explains Challenge Practicing vs. Dexter Lawrence

This offseason, the Cincinnati Bengals knew they needed to make major changes along their defensive line. It was so important to them that they would send a first-round pick to the New York Giants for Dexter Lawrence.

A first-round pick in 2019, Lawrence had spent his entire NFL career with the New York Giants. During that time, he went to the Pro Bowl three times. He’s also only missed significant time with injuries in one year, 2024. He’ll be under contract with the Bengals through 2028.

Lawrence would quickly make his way to Cincinnati and hope to make a large impression on Bengals fans. So far, with Training Camp underway, he’s also making a massive impression on quarterback Joe Burrow.

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow on Dexter Lawrence in Practice

If there is one thing that the Bengals have typically been able to lean on, it’s a strong passing game led by quarterback Joe Burrow. However, as Burrow recently explained, Dexter Lawrence has been making that very difficult in Training Camp.

“I was talking the other day,” Burrow said on CBS Sports Network. “I threw an interception on one of the first days, and I was saying Dex is just so big. He makes throwing over the middle a little more difficult, just because of how big and imposing he is. You have to slide right, slide left, just to be able to see around him, and that’s going to cause some mistakes.”

This isn’t the first time that Lawrence has made things difficult on Burrow. In October of 2024, Lawrence sacked Burrow in a game. The Bengals would win that day, but only scored 17 points and Burrow wasn’t able to throw for a touchdown.

Now on the same team, the hope is that an old adage will prove true. Iron sharpens iron.

Other Bengals Agree, Lawrence is a Menace to Deal With

Joe Burrow is far from the only Cincinnati Bengal to notice what type of impact Dexter Lawrence is having. All-Pro wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase had a similar observation.

“Honestly, he’s been terrorizing practice,” Chase said. “I can honestly say that.”

At the very least, Chase doesn’t directly deal with Lawrence. Burrow won’t be hit by Lawrence in practice. One player who has to get physical with Lawrence is guard Dalton Risner.