Joe Burrow Drops Honest Quote on Aaron Rodgers Ahead of Bengals-Steelers Game

The NFL’s biggest game this weekend will kick off Sunday night when the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-2) travel to Cincinnati to face the surging Bengals (6-2) in an AFC North showdown.

Pittsburgh won the first meeting earlier this season 30-27 in a game that went down to the wire. As a result, the Steelers currently hold first place in the division heading into Sunday’s rematch.

However, one of the biggest storylines surrounding this matchup is how well both quarterbacks have played through the first nine weeks of the season.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow currently leads the NFL with a 74.0% completion percentage and 23 touchdown passes.

As for 42-year-old Aaron Rodgers, he’s continuing to defy father time, completing 60.8% of his passes for 1,871 yards, 13 touchdowns and six interceptions in his 22nd NFL season.

Burrow Drops Honest Quote on Rodgers

Reporters asked Burrow about Rodgers on Wednesday, with the 42-year-old expected to call it a career at the end of the season after building a first-ballot Hall of Fame résumé.

“I would have trouble calling it quits when I’m playing like that at that age,” Burrow said, via Charlie Clifford.

Joe Burrow raving about Aaron Rodgers’ play this season: “I would trouble calling it quits when I’m playing like that at that age.” — Charlie Clifford (@char_cliff) November 11, 2026

Looking at Burrow & the Bengals

Sunday will mark the first prime-time divisional game at Paycor Stadium since the Bengals drafted Joe Burrow seven years ago, which is hard to believe.

Burrow understands what’s at stake and knows how important Sunday’s matchup is for Cincinnati and both the division and postseason standings.

“This is as big of a game as we’ve had here in awhile,” Burrow admitted. “We lost to them early in the season so number one with the standings at the end of the year you want that to be split and number two for first place outright, so like you said, huge game.”