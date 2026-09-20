Bengals Joe Burrow Gives Blunt Injury Update After Win Over Texans

It didn’t matter that the Houston Texans‘ defense was making Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow feel uncomfortable, as he still put up respectable numbers. The Texans sacked Burrow five times, which was worrying given that the Bengals star was dealing with back tightness.

Nonetheless, despite the sacks, Burrow went 20-for-31 on his pass attempts for 207 passing yards and two touchdowns, both to Ja’Marr Chase. After the 20-6 win over the Texans, which pushed Cincinnati to 2-0, Burrow shared an update on his back.

“I’m good to go,” Burrow said (h/t CLNS Media’s Mike Petraglia). “It’s a little sore after the game but no problems. There are a lot of people across this league playing with tight backs. No big deal.”

After so much concern about his back during the week, especially from the national media, Burrow showed that it wasn’t a big deal.

While the focus was on Burrow and his back after he got sacked five times, he also put the spotlight on his teammates, especially the defense that held the Texans offense to six points.

“Feels like early on in 2021 when we got a really good defense and try to stay in front of the sticks, not turn the ball over, kick field goals, put points on the board,” Burrow added. “We’re going to win with our defense.”

Bengals’ Amarius Mims Was Ready for Texans Defense

Meanwhile, Amarius Mims was one of the bright spots on the Bengals’ offensive line as he continues to emerge as one of the best players at his position and wants to face the league’s best pass rushers.

“It’s obvious why I had this game circle,” Mims (h/t CLNS Media’s Mike Petraglia). “It’s $100 million at D-end out there, man. And it just meant a lot to me, man. I knew like this right here is a very important game to me. All of them are too, but this one especially, I knew I was coming into a hostile environment. I know they challenge us, but like I said, we got a job done. So that’s all that matters.”

Tee Higgins Doesn’t Want to Team to Get Content

Despite being 2-0, the Bengals aren’t content, and wideout Tee Higgins noted that the team still has areas to improve as they look to go 3-0 when Week 3 comes around against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“I feel like everybody was clicking today,” (h/t CLNS Media’s Mike Petraglia). “Obviously, we left some out there. I’m not gonna ever say that it was perfect out there because we wasn’t. A lot of flags that shouldn’t happen, a lot of false starts, and not only by the O-line, some by skill position, and that’s things we got to correct.

“I’m not gonna say it was the perfect game. Obviously, we won. It’s a good thing, but we got to build off the mistakes and off the errors and come back stronger next week versus Pittsburgh.”

It will be interesting to see if the Bengals can clean up any issues they feel could bite them against the Steelers, but for now they are 2-0 and off to a good start.