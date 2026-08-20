Joe Burrow Sends 3-Word Message After Bengals-Bears Practice

Expectations are high for the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2026 season. After missing the postseason for three consecutive years, the team has their eyes set on returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2022, when they lost in the AFC Championship.

The team underwent a makeover on defense to support the team’s already explosive offense. The Bengals traded their first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, which would have been their highest selection since they drafted Ja’Marr Chase in 2021, for three-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence. Additionally, they signed Boye Mafe, Jonathan Allen and Bryan Cook to contracts that could be worth over $120 million combined.

And while some teams may shy away from leaning into the expectations, that is not what the Bengals are doing. Quarterback Joe Burrow leaned into those expectations as he said, “This is it” regarding the team’s championship aspirations in 2026.

Joe Burrow’s Strong Message

After the Cincinnati Bengals finished their joint practice with the Chicago Bears, quarterback Joe Burrow referenced the team’s high expectations during his press conference. Burrow told the media regarding potentially winning the Super Bowl in 2026, “I’m trying to put it out into the world. I’m trying to manifest it. You can keep pushing it down the road, or you can talk about it now. I’m tired of saying ‘next year, next year, next year.’ This is it.”

He added, “We have to step up and make something happen this year. We’re working really hard for it. The urgency is very high in the locker room. You can feel it. It’s palpable. As I said, we have to be more consistent on offense. Our standard is so high, but it’s so high because of what we’ve done and what we can do, and so I’m going to continue to push that, and we’re going to keep getting better and see where we’re at Week 1. But I’m so excited for it.”

Cincinnati Bengals and Chicago Bears Joint Practice

My takeaway so far from this — and maybe this is obvious — but the Bengals run D is going to be completely transformed by Dexter Lawrence. https://t.co/zWYXDEfxe3 — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) August 20, 2026

Regarding Cincinnati’s practice with the Bears, Bengals on SI’s Russell Heltman wrote: “There was no live tackling on Thursday, but the intensity took a step up as both teams got to get their starters deep reps against another team for the first time since January.

The Bengals offense reportedly had a pretty strong day against the Bears, leading multiple scoring drives in 11-on-11s, while also allowing a couple of sacks and additional pressures.

Plenty to get excited about and work on for the whole unit, while the big defensive highlight of the day was a tipped-pass-turned-interception by Dexter Lawrence on the other side. Cashius Howell and Myles Murphy also posted multiple would-be sacks if tackling was allowed.”

As Heltman wrote, the intensity took a step up, which did also lead to punches being thrown as Chicago Bears beat reporter Sean Hammond posted on X: “Bears WR Ray-Ray McCloud throws a punch at a Bengals DB. McCloud was surrounded by Bengals DBs with no backup, he chose to take a swing anyway.

Skirmish ensued. Bengals piled onto McCloud. It eventually calmed down.”

Additionally, Hammond also noted that Dexter Lawrence’s impact is already being felt on Cincinnati’s defense. Hammond posted on X: “My takeaway so far from this — and maybe this is obvious — but the Bengals run D is going to be completely transformed by Dexter Lawrence.”