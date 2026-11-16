Bengals QB Joe Burrow Has 3-Word Response to MVP Buzz

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had a dominant performance on Sunday Night Football against a division rival to take over first place in the AFC North. This understandably has led to MVP discussions for Burrow.

The star quarterback had a three-word response when discussing his MVP candidacy.

“Long season ahead,” said Burrow after the game on Sunday.

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When asked later, he said that the MVP talk is not for Week 9. When asked when it is time to talk about his MVP candidacy, he said that we will see.

The message throughout his press conference is that it is only Week 10; the team has only played nine games, and they only have seven wins. That does not amount to anything yet.

However, when focused on the here and now Burrow admitted that he played like a great quarterback in the Bengals Week 10 win.

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow Responds to MVP Talks After Week 10 Win

Head coach Zac Taylor was not as modest as Burrow. He agreed that the season is not over. However, he made it clear that Burrow is the best player in the world, and that should mean that he is firmly in the MVP conversation.

“I can promise you people that aren’t talking about him aren’t watching all of our games because if you are, it’s really hard to say that this dude’s not the best player on planet Earth,” said Taylor on the MVP talk.

The fans also agree that Burrow is ready to win the MVP. They were chanting MVP throughout the game as Burrow led the team to a 38-18 win over the rival Steelers, who have often had the Bengals number in these types of games.

Burrow is Playing Like an MVP

Burrow was 33-for-44 as a passer for 409 yards and four touchdowns. For the season he is up to 27 touchdowns and six interceptions. He is currently at career highs in passer rating, completion rating, and yards per game. The Bengals are now 7-2 and in control of the AFC North. The team appears to be pushing for the one seed.

It is easy to see why he is one of the favorites to win MVP. The Bengals take on the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football. The primetime spot could set up for Burrow to have another big game and increase his MVP talk.

Some other contenders right now include Brock Purdy and Jordan Love. Love and the Packers just lost a tough game, giving Burrow a lead in the odds.