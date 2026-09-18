Bengals Announce Final Joe Burrow Injury Ahead Update for Week 2

The Cincinnati Bengals have become somewhat notorious in recent years for getting off to slow starts in the regular season, but they managed to pick up a commanding 33-27 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1. While the defense stole the show, Joe Burrow turned in another strong outing under center after enduring an injury-plagued 2025 campaign.

Cincy didn’t exactly escape this game unscathed, as Burrow picked up a back injury during this contest that resulted in him missing time at practice this week. While Burrow has claimed he will play in Week 2 against the Houston Texans, he isn’t out of the woods yet, as the team revealed his official injury designation for this contest on Friday.

Joe Burrow Questionable to Play for the Bengals in Week 2

Over the past few years, no team’s success has been defined by their starting quarterback more than the Bengals. Simply put, when Burrow is on the field, Cincinnati is one of the best teams in the league. When he isn’t able to play, though, the team is in trouble, as it has struggled to stay afloat without him.

Burrow was 100% healthy heading into Week 1, and he made the Bucs pay for their ample mistakes, completing 25 of his 35 pass attempts for 254 yards and a touchdown. Sure, he threw an interception of his own, and he struggled to link up with his top target, Ja’Marr Chase, but considering how poor this offense has looked in Week 1 over the past few years (even when Burrow has been on the field), this was a step in the right direction.

Keeping Burrow healthy is the Bengals’ No. 1 goal, but he picked up a back injury against the Buccaneers that led to him being limited at practice on both Wednesday and Thursday. Burrow has remained confident he will be able to play on Sunday, and he took a big step towards achieving that goal by logging a full practice on Friday. However, Burrow isn’t off the injury report just yet, as the team is listing him as questionable to play against the Texans.

Joe Burrow On Track to Suit Up for Bengals-Texans Matchup

Getty Joe Burrow’s status is critical for the Bengals.

While Burrow has come out and said he will play on Sunday, nothing is ever guaranteed in the NFL, especially when it comes to injuries. The ailment he is dealing with certainly isn’t serious, but if the Bengals get even a tad worried when it comes to Burrow’s status, they appear to have no problem erring on the side of caution.

With that being said, it would register as a major surprise if Burrow doesn’t play on Sunday. Cincy will have to do a good job protecting him against Houston’s vicious defensive front, but again, the Bengals aren’t going to throw him into harm’s way if there’s any shot he could suffer a more serious back injury. Burrow’s final status will be revealed 90 minutes before kickoff, but he should be able to take the field alongside the rest of his teammates against the Texans.