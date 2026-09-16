Joe Burrow Reveals If He’ll Play Against Texans in Week 2 Amid Injury Concerns

The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off an impressive Week 1 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to begin the season 1-0.

Now, ahead of Week 2 against the Houston Texans, the last thing anybody in Cincinnati wanted to see was star quarterback Joe Burrow limited in practice on Wednesday when the team returned to the field.

Burrow wore some sort of brace and did not participate in stretching with the team, despite wearing a jersey and helmet. Reporters only saw him briefly throw off to the side during the short period the team allowed them to watch practice.

Fortunately for the NFL world, Burrow planned to speak to the media after practice, and he gave a clear update on his status.

He revealed that he is simply dealing with some back tightness and still expects to play on Sunday when the team travels to Houston, barring an unforeseen setback.

“I feel good. Just some normal game day soreness that’s for sure, but I’ll be alright,” Burrow said.

When asked about not playing on Sunday, Burrow responded, “That’s ridiculous.”

Burrow’s Week 1 Performance vs. Buccaneers

Outside of an errant pick-six in the second half, Burrow put together a formidable Week 1 performance against Tampa Bay, but he certainly had a few moments that likely left him sore despite avoiding a sack all game.

He took two hard blows while scrambling out of the pocket and had to make a QB sneak at the end of the game that seemingly left him on the ground for a little bit.

Burrow finished 25-for-35 with 254 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception while rushing five times for 20 yards.