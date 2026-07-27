Joe Burrow Sends 7-Word Message Before Bengals Training Camp

Ahandful of teams already began training camp over the weekend, and the rest of the league is set to begin on Tuesday, including the Cincinnati Bengals.

Star quarterback Joe Burrow is entering his seventh season since the Bengals selected him No. 1 overall out of LSU in 2020, and he believes this is the best roster they’ve had during his tenure.

“I think this is the most talented roster that we’ve had since I’ve been here,” Burrow said in May after Cincinnati’s offseason additions.

Burrow Sends Message on Social Media

On Monday, ahead of returning to practice and preparing for the 2026 season, Burrow posted a seven-word message on Instagram signaling the start of football season.

“Offseason ’26. See you on the battlefield,” Burrow’s caption read.

Burrow Predicts Bengals Will Win Super Bowl

Also during the same interview in May, Burrow praised the roster and said the Bengals are going to win a lot of games this season while ultimately chasing a Super Bowl title.

“We’ve got guys that work really hard to put themselves in position to perform well and perform to our standard,” Burrow said. “We haven’t necessarily done that for a couple of years, so we brought some guys in who have been there and done that, have their own standard of play, and are going to live up to that.”

“We’re going to go win a lot of games this year and play great and win a Super Bowl,” he added.

Bengals 2026 Outlook

Cincinnati’s most notable additions came on the defensive side of the ball, including a trade for defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence and the signings of safety Bryan Cook, edge rusher Boye Mafe, defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, and safety Kyle Dugger.

Ultimately, though, the Bengals’ season will likely depend on Burrow’s health. When he’s healthy and on the field, Cincinnati has reached two AFC Championships and one Super Bowl during his tenure.

However, Burrow has missed significant time due to injuries in two of the last three seasons. In 2024, when he played the entire year, he led the league in passing yards (4,918) and touchdown passes (43), but the defense struggled mightily, allowing more than 25 points per game.