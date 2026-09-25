Joe Burrow Sends Clear Warning Before Bengals vs. Steelers

The 2025 Cincinnati Bengals also started the season 2-0 before things quickly unraveled. The Bengals lost eight of their next nine games as the team would go on to miss the postseason for the third consecutive year.

This time around, there’s more reason for positivity as the team has stayed relatively healthy. Last season, quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a turf toe during the team’s Week 2 win, which was a big reason for the team’s midseason collapse.

However, despite Burrow still being on the team, he has sent a clear warning ahead of Cincinnati’s Week 3 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow Sends Warning After Strong Start

Ahead of Cincinnati’s Week 3 matchup against the Steelers, Joe Burrow told reporters of the team’s start, “2-0 is not going to get anything done in this league. We’ve got to keep going.”

Regarding Burrow’s comments, Bengals Wire’s Chris Roling wrote: “Joe Burrow isn’t interested in celebrating it yet. Cincinnati enters Week 3 unbeaten after following its season-opening win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a 20-6 road victory over the Houston Texans.

The Bengals’ approach has looked different from past seasons. Burrow completed 20 of 31 passes for 207 yards and two touchdowns against Houston, while Cincinnati’s rejuvenated defense held the Texans without a touchdown.”

Immediately following Cincinnati’s Week 2 game, Burrow said of the team’s start: “We’re 2-0. That’s what matters right now. We’re going to keep getting better. We’ll get back, watch

the film, see where we can improve. We shot ourselves in the foot a lot today, a lot of penalties early on that set us behind the stake. Against a team like that with those two guys on the edge, you can’t get in second-and-long, first-and-20, first-and-15, third-and-long. You’re not going to convert many of those.”

Bengals vs. Steelers

The Bengals will look to continue their undefeated record as they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday. Last season, the two teams split the season series. Joe Burrow was out with the previously mentioned turf toe injury in both games.

Ahead of Sunday’s game, Sports Illustrated’s Iain MacMillan downplayed Cincinnati’s start, as he wrote: “The Bengals may be 2-0, but I haven’t been impressed with them, especially offensively, to begin the season. They’re 22nd in yards per play, 20th in EPA per play, and 24th in success rate. Then there’s the Steelers’ offense, which is even worse. They have scored a combined 16 offensive points in two games against the Falcons and Patriots. They rank in the bottom five in virtually every single offensive metric. Meanwhile, their defense has been fantastic, ranking second in opponent EPA and ninth in opponent success rate.” As a result, MacMillan believes the game will be a low-scoring affair.

Meanwhile, Sports Illustrated’s Peter Dewey appears confident in Cincinnati’s chances on Sunday. Dewey wrote: “I believe Cincinnati is the better team, and it was able to move the ball enough in Week 2 to upset a Houston team that has one of the best defenses in the NFL. Ja’Marr Chase, Joe Burrow and Tee Higgins give the Bengals a solid offensive floor, whereas Aaron Rodgers’ struggles in 2026 are a major concern for the Steelers going forward.

Not only has the former MVP struggled to push the ball downfield, but the Steelers are averaging just 3.4 yards per carry in 2026 – the sixth-fewest in the NFL.

The Bengals should win pretty comfortably if their new-look defense is the real deal this season.”