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Joe Burrow Shares Moment With Rumored Girlfriend After Bengals Practice

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Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp
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CINCINNATI, OHIO - JULY 29: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals talks to the media during Cincinnati Bengals Training Camp at Kettering Health Practice Fields on July 29, 2026 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Cincinnati Bengals are entering what is considered a pivotal season after all the offseason moves they made to correct their defensive flaws.

However, the health of Joe Burrow is the most critical piece of the puzzle. If he’s on the field and in his normal form, the Bengals have proven they can contend with any team in the league.

Burrow seems to be as locked in as ever ahead of his seventh season, but on Sunday, following another week of training camp, he shared a moment on the practice field with his rumored girlfriend.

Burrow and Olivia Ponton Spotted After Practice

The two have been spotted together on several occasions over the last handful of months, but they have yet to publicly announce that they’re in a relationship.

On Sunday, they appeared to follow the lead of Justin Herbert and Madison Beer, who went viral earlier this week for sitting together in the grass after practice.

Fans React on Social Media

As expected, some enjoyed seeing the two together and Burrow taking a moment for himself, while others want it to remain strictly football.

“I’m not sure why they don’t post each other. Anyway, I love her for him,” a fan said.

Someone else added, “Don’t Herbert my Burrow.”

Another person wrote, “No time for that. It’s football season.”

“Burrow, we ain’t doing this wannabe Herbert thing, bro. Lock in,” a fan jokingly shared.

One more person commented, “I can feel a slander post incoming.”

Burrow’s 2026 Outlook

After spending the bulk of last season injured after suffering a severe turf toe injury, Burrow believes this Bengals team is the most talented roster he’s been a part of in his seven years.

“I think this is the most talented roster that we’ve had since I’ve been here,” Burrow said back in May.

He made it clear that the blame now falls on the players’ shoulders and even predicted that the Bengals are going to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

“We’re going to go win a lot of games this year and play great and win a Super Bowl,” he added.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Joe Burrow Shares Moment With Rumored Girlfriend After Bengals Practice

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