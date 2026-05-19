Joe Burrow Shares True Feelings on Bengals’ Offseason Additions

After Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made comments about no longer having fun last season, many wondered whether the quarterback was committed to staying in Cincinnati long-term.

While the quarterback later clarified that his comments were not directed toward the Bengals franchise, they still seemed to spur Cincinnati into being aggressive after the season. That led to the Bengals addressing their defensive issues in free agency by signing three starters to multi-year contracts worth over $125 million combined. Additionally, the team pulled off a blockbuster move as they acquired three-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence in exchange for the No. 10 overall pick.

Then, the team added significant talent in the 2026 NFL Draft, as they addressed positions of need.

Now, Joe Burrow has shared his thoughts on the team’s additions this offseason.

Joe Burrow Shares Feelings on Team’s Additions

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow spoke about the team’s additions this offseason. Burrow told Bengals.com: “We made a big trade for a big-time player. Signed a free agent top safety on the market, and, other additions. We’ll see how the rookies end up … But first impressions, we’ve got guys that care about the game, care about their job, and want to be great. When you have young guys like that and veterans like we do, it’s a recipe for success.”

It appears Burrow is happy with the team’s moves, adding, “You can feel the vibe and the leadership has changed in the locker room a little bit. It’s exciting for everyone.”

Regarding Burrow’s comments, Bengals Wire writer Chris Roling wrote:

“Not totally unexpected commentary from Burrow. But welcome nonetheless, given how important it was for the Bengals to show a pulse when it came to making big moves to course-correct the defense in a hurry.”

Cincinnati Bengals Additions

Regarding the team’s additions, Roling added:

“The Bengals upgraded the defense in free agency with Bryan Cook at safety, hope Boye Mafe can take that Trey Hendrickson spot and upgraded the line rotation with Jonathan Allen. Then, they turned around and traded the 10th pick for elite defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence.

Every move came with a dose of serious veteran leadership, too. And if nothing else, it’s nice to hear that Burrow’s first impression of the rookies is favorable.”

In particular, Bengals on SI’s Zach Pressnell believes these additions will impact the team’s defensive line. Pressnell wrote:

“The defensive line is much better. Lawrence and Jonathan Allen in the middle should help force ball carriers to slow down when they find a gap to hit, rather than accelerate through it. This allows the rest of the defense time to make a play rather than being on their back foot.”

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell also commented on the team’s defensive line additions as he said, “They don’t have to rely on Trey Henderson playing 95% of the snaps and not having a plan B when Trey Hendrickson’s not on the field because they are deeper this year. There’s another thing I think that defensive line helps, and that is the tackling. And it’s not just, can the guys up front grab players and bring them down? But more just, what can they do to make life easier for the players behind them?”