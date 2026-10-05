Ex-Bengals RB Joe Mixon Gets New Opportunity With NFC Contender

Former Cincinnati Bengals Pro Bowl running back Joe Mixon remains unsigned this season after the Houston Texans released him in the offseason.

After missing the entire 2025 season with a foot injury, the Houston Texans released the former Bengals running back. Mixon was traded from the Bengals to the Texans prior to the 2024 season, as Mixon had previously been expected to be released by Cincinnati.

Prior to Week 4 of the NFL season, Mixon hinted at a possible return as he posted a hype video on X that ended with him saying, “Let’s Go! I’m back, baby!” Now, the former Bengals running back appears to be close to returning to the NFL as he is undergoing a workout with the Seattle Seahawks.

Former Cincinnati Bengals Running Back Joe Mixon Working Out for Seattle Seahawks

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler posted on X: “Free agent RB Joe Mixon is working out for the Seahawks this afternoon, per source.”

The defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks have a need at the running back position after Kenneth Walker signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency. During the 2026 NFL Draft, Seattle selected running back Jadarian Price with their first-round pick, but he was placed on injured reserve after suffering an injury during Seattle’s Week 3 contest against the Washington Commanders.

Mixon’s statement on X plus the fact he’s already going through a workout should be positive news for the status of the longtime Cincinnati running back, whose injury was previously described as a “freak” injury by Texans general manager Nick Caserio.

In 2024 and 2025, Mixon ended up playing only 14 games for the Texans. He did reach 1,016 rushing yards during the 2024 season as he was selected to his second career Pro Bowl. Additionally, he totaled over 100 rushing yards in seven of his first nine games with Houston.

Mixon’s Bengals Tenure

Prior to joining the Texans, Mixon spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Bengals. During this stretch, Mixon totaled 6,412 rushing yards and 62 total touchdowns. He was rewarded with a four-year, $48 million contract extension after the 2019 season.

Mixon’s best season came in 2021 as he was a key part of the Bengals team that reached the Super Bowl. His 262 rushing yards led the league in the postseason. Additionally, his 1,205 rushing yards were the most in his career.

Despite his success with the Bengals, he did not leave on the best possible terms. Bengals on SI’s James Rapien wrote: “By the end of his tenure with the Bengals, Mixon was unhappy with his role on offense. The coaching staff had no plans of giving him 25 or more carries per game, despite Mixon voicing his displeasure behind the scenes.”

Regarding his departure, Mixon told NFL insider Josina Anderson, “I appreciate my time there. I had a hell of a seven years. When it came down to it, it was an unfortunate situation where things changed a little bit and obviously they had them fake a** beat writers, reporters. I don’t care, I’m not there any more… When it come down to it, my teammates know what it is.”