Jon Gruden Makes Bold Statement on Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow

The biggest game of the NFL weekend will take place in the Queen City when the Pittsburgh Steelers travel to Cincinnati for a primetime matchup against the Bengals on Sunday night.

Both teams enter the divisional showdown with 6-2 records, making this a matchup for the outright lead in the AFC North. It also marks the first primetime game of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s career against a division opponent at home in Cincinnati. That’s a pretty crazy stat considering he’s already in his seventh NFL season.

Nonetheless, Burrow is playing the quarterback position as well as anyone in 2026, and longtime coach and current Barstool Sports personality Jon Gruden had some strong praise for the 29-year-old QB.

Gruden Makes Bold Statement on Burrow

During his weekly “Gruden Family Football Show” alongside his brother, Jay, Gruden predicted that the Bengals would win on Sunday night. He also said that Burrow is playing the QB position as well as he’s ever seen anyone play.

Considering Gruden is a Super Bowl-winning head coach who’s spent multiple decades around the league, that praise carries some weight.

“Joe Burrow, he is on fire, man,” Gruden said. “I mean this guy, I’ve never seen the quarterback position played better. He’s moving around, he’s using three different receivers that have six or more touchdowns. That’s amazing. I’m taking the Bengals, even though I love Aaron Rodgers.”

THE GRUDEN FAMILY FOOTBALL SHOW WEEK 10 IS LIVE! Watch: https://t.co/EGwnaLQdrg https://t.co/8DgKqZL0zu — Jon Gruden (@BarstoolGruden) November 12, 2026

Burrow’s 2026 Season With Bengals

Entering Week 10 of the NFL season, Burrow has firmly put himself in the MVP conversation with just under half of the regular season remaining.

He’s completing 74.0% of his passes, the highest mark in the league right now. Burrow has also thrown for 2,386 yards and 23 touchdowns, leading the NFL in both categories.