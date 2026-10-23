Jon Gruden Makes Strong Statement on Bengals Ahead of Pivotal Ravens Matchup

One of the biggest games taking place this weekend in the NFL will unfold in the AFC North when the Cincinnati Bengals (3-2) travel to Baltimore to take on the Ravens (4-2) at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

For Cincinnati, the team is coming off a bye and is pretty much fully healthy after dealing with a string of injuries in the weeks prior.

As for the Ravens, the biggest question is whether star quarterback Lamar Jackson will play. After logging back-to-back practices, he appears to be on the right track, which he acknowledged after practice Friday.

Jon Gruden Makes Prediction on Bengals-Ravens Game

Ahead of the matchup, former NFL head coach and current Barstool Sports personality Jon Gruden revealed his prediction during his weekly “The Gruden Family Show” alongside his brother Jay.

“I’m gonna take the Bengals,” Gruden said. “Nobody talks about the new front four for the Bengals. Jonathan Allen’s got three sacks, this Boye Mafe guy from Seattle he’s humming he’s got three sacks, Dexter Lawrence he’s got three sacks. I don’t know who the hell Cedric Johnson is he’s got two sacks. I think the Bengals coming off a bye go to Baltimore and get a big win. They beat them in Baltimore last year, they’re going to do it again.”

WEEK 7 IS LIVE NOW!! Watch it here: https://t.co/gEM3sZbtJl https://t.co/rdDxfXEh9D — Jon Gruden (@BarstoolGruden) October 22, 2026

Looking at the Bengals

Cincinnati and Baltimore are both 0-1 in the division after losing to different teams. The Bengals fell short against the Pittsburgh Steelers, while the Ravens lost to the Cleveland Browns last week with Tyler Huntley starting at quarterback.

The last time the Bengals and Ravens met was on Thanksgiving last year, when Joe Burrow returned from his injury and led Cincinnati to a win.

However, the game will likely come down to two key storylines. If Jackson plays, he’ll bring a strong track record against the Bengals. He’s 11-3 against Cincinnati in the regular season.

On the other side, the Ravens have struggled to contain star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. Three of Chase’s four best games as a pro have come against Baltimore.

In 10 head-to-head meetings, Chase has recorded 75 receptions on 119 targets for 1,204 yards and eight touchdowns, averaging 16.1 yards per reception. He’s also topped 100 receiving yards in each of his last four games against Baltimore, including a 11-reception, 264-yard, three-touchdown performance in November 2024.