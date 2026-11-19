The Cincinnati Bengals have been tied to safeties throughout the trade deadline. While the team did not make a move, the upcoming release of New Orleans Saints safety Justin Reid could have a strong option fall into their laps before the playoff run.

Jordan Schultz reported that the Saints plan to release Reid after he requested to be let go. His hope is to play for a contender.

“Sources: The Saints are planning to grant the release requested by safety Justin Reid, as both sides agreed this would be mutually beneficial,” tweeted Schultz. “Reid, a 2x Super Bowl champion, is just 29 years old and has 698 total tackles, 11 INTs, 52 pass deflections, 6.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles and 3 fumble recoveries in his career. He’s expected to land with a contender.”

Reid played for the Kansas City Chiefs, who will emerge as a natural fit. Reid will be subject to waivers, so the Bengals could put in a claim in an attempt to block the Chiefs and add a potential starter to their defense.

Cincinnati Bengals Could Add New Orleans Saints Safety, Justin Reid

Reid is a former third-round pick going 68th overall by the Houston Texans in the 2018 NFL draft. He hit the ground running and was immediately a starter for the Texans through the first four NFL seasons.

He started in 53 games for the Texans and had 315 tackles. Then he signed with the Kansas City Chiefs on a three-year $31.5M deal in free agency.

He was a full-time starter for the Chiefs, logging 49 starts and 265 tackles. He was a notable member of the Bengals-Chiefs rivalry in their heated playoff matches. After that, he signed with the New Orleans Saints on another three-year, $31.5M deal.

He started 15 games for the Saints last year and nine games this season. However, the Saints are 3-7. They have Julian Blackmon as a starter and just got former draft pick Jordan Howden back. He is now eating into the snaps of Reid, who wants to play more and play for a contender. The Saints are granting his release.

Bengals Need Help at Safety

Safety has been an issue for the Bengals all season. Bryan Cook has not been a great signing so far, and Jordan Battle continues to miss tackles.

The team does not feel confident in Battle moving forward. While Kyle Dugger is expected to be back healthy this week, he is not a reliable option for the team so far this season.

Adding Reid would probably give them their best safety for the playoff stretch. While the team missed out on a big addition at the trade deadline, this is a good chance for them to make up for it. The team will have to claim him by tomorrow at 4 PM.