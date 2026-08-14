Bengals Projected to Cut Ties With ‘Explosive’ WR After Preseason Game

The first preseason game for the Cincinnati Bengals is in the books as the team won Thursday’s opener over the Detroit Lions.

While seeing the Bengals get in the win column is obviously nice, the result ultimately does not matter. What does matter is the performance of Bengals players who are on the roster bubble and are trying to secure a spot on the 53-man roster heading into the season.

On Thursday, some fringe roster players made a step toward securing their place on Cincinnati’s regular season team. However, one player who did not appear in the preseason game against Detroit may be on the outside looking in.

Cincinnati Bengals Predicted to Cut Wide Receiver

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Kendric Pryor, who re-signed with the team this offseason, was predicted to be among the players Cincinnati cut in Bengals on SI’s Jay Morrison’s updated 53-man roster projection.

Regarding the wide receiver room, Morrison wrote: “The battle for the final spot will be more about kick/punt returner duties than receiving, with Williams firing the first salvo in the battle with an impressive 48-yard kick return against the Lions. But then there’s Dohnte Meyers, who just continues to make plays. In addition to an 11-yard punt return, the CFL import led the team in receiving yards and added a 13-yard run on a jet sweep.

Can Tinsley hang on to his spot after some of the shine came off during the Week 13 game at Baltimore when Burrow targeted him nine times for just two catches and 22 yards. The Bengals have kept at least six receivers in 19 of the last 20 seasons, with the lone exception being 2022 when they kept just five (Chase, Higgins, Tyler Boyd, Stanley Morgan Jr. and Trent Taylor).”

As a result, Morrison predicted the Bengals would keep Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Andrei Iosivas, Colbie Young, Mitch Tinsley and Dohnte Meyers.

Kendric Pryor’s Bengals Future

Pryor did not suit up for Thursday’s preseason game. Whether he is currently nursing an injury or if it was a coach’s decision remains to be seen.

Coming into the 2022 NFL Draft, SB Nation writer Owen Riese described Pryor as, “An explosive athlete at the position. He has above average straight line speed and is an impressive athlete linearly. Has shown strong hands throughout his Badgers career. Has experience both on the perimeter and in the slot. Willing as a blocker.”

Pryor has had two different stints with the Bengals in his career. He signed with Cincinnati as an undrafted free agent in 2022, before the team waived him and the Jaguars claimed him. Following roster cuts by the Jaguars in 2023, he returned to the Bengals, where he has spent the last three seasons.

A to Z Sports’ John Sheeran gave Pryor a 10% chance of making the team’s final roster. However, he indicated that he may return to the practice squad, as he wrote: “The Bengals absolutely love Pryor. . .on the practice squad. They cherish the ability to call him up when needed, always keeping him in their back pocket. That will probably be the case again this year barring others becoming better options for the role.”