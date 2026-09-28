Bengals Predicted to Cut Ties With Wide Receiver After Brutal Mistake in Loss vs. Steelers

On Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals suffered their first loss of the season as they fell 30-27 against the division rival Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

The Bengals had a chance to tie or take the lead within the last minute of the game as they had the ball in Pittsburgh territory. Unfortunately, Joe Burrow was strip-sacked by Steelers defensive tackle Derrick Harmon and the team lost possession.

That was not the only instance where a turnover proved costly on Sunday, as the team also had a fumble in the fourth quarter which resulted in points for the Steelers. During the game, one Bengals analyst predicted that the fumble would result in one Cincinnati player losing his role on the team.

Cincinnati Bengals Wide Receiver Ke’Shawn Williams Put on Notice

After Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver and punt returner Ke’Shawn Williams muffed a punt during the fourth quarter, Locked on Bengals podcast host Joe Goodberry posted on X: “Bengals force the punt and Ke’shawn Williams muffs it. He’s getting cut tomorrow.”

Williams handled return duties as Dohnte Meyers was elevated to the No. 3 wide receiver role following the injuries to Andrei Iosivas and rookie wide receiver Colbie Young.

Cincinnati’s Week 3 game marked the first time Williams had been active all season. Williams was not targeted on offense, but did return five kickoffs for 131 total yards. His lone punt return was the previously mentioned fumble.

Williams’ fumble resulted in the Steelers scoring a field goal and tying the game 27-27.

After the game, Bengals on SI’s Landon Belote named him a loser from the game, as he wrote: “A mistake against your former team is the last thing any player ever wants, unfortunately that is exactly what happened for Williams. After forcing the Steelers to punt, Williams muffed the punt and the Steelers recovered deep in Bengals territory, setting up a field goal to tie the game at 27.”

Zac Taylor Comments After the Game

After the game, Zac Taylor said of the team’s mistakes during the fourth quarter, “The end. All three phases had a chance to win that game in the end. Fourth quarter, had a chance to score on oﬀense, had a chance to get a stop on defense. Had a chance to make some plays on special teams that we didn’t make. So, I think in all three phases, share that one.”

Regarding his frustration, Taylor said, “It’s disappointing. We want to be 3-0. We put in a good week’s work, had our opportunities. I think anytime you lose a game like that where you had your opportunities — some games you just go get your butt kicked and there’s not much to say about it. This one, we had our chances. Pittsburgh took advantage of theirs. We didn’t take advantage of ours.”

Meanwhile, former Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin also poked fun at Ke’Shawn Williams’ fumble after the game. Tomlin said, “Former Steeler Ke’Shawn Williams muffs a punt. He forgets that he’s not playing for them. Another error by their punt return team, giving the Steelers another shot. … All is well in western PA.”