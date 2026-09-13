Bengals Key Offseason Additions Difference in Win vs. Buccaneers in Week 1

After missing out on the playoffs for a third straight season in 2025, the Cincinnati Bengals decided that something needed to change. That meant making a massive effort to overhaul the roster, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.

The biggest of those additions was, of course, defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence. Lawrence wasn’t alone, though, with the Bengals also signing Boye Mafe and Jonathan Allen to fortify the defensive line. That wasn’t all, though. In the secondary, the Bengals added Bryan Cook as well.

If there was any doubt that those new Bengals players were going to have an impact, they put those concerns to rest in Week 1. It was a win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers set up by the new Bengals players, and that has to have fans excited moving forward.

The Cincinnati Bengals Defense Created Havoc All Game

Getty Cincinnati Bengals edge Boye Mafe

The impact of those new Cincinnati Bengals was felt right away on the defensive side of the ball. In particular, with how the defensive line was able to create havoc.

Old faces Myles Murphy and Demetrius Knight Jr. had already combined for a strip sack and fumble return for a touchdown when defensive back Bryan Cook forced his own fumble, with Boye Mafe recovering. Cook also managed to add his own fumble recovery in the end zone. That was the third-straight drive to end in a fumble for the Buccaneers. Later, Mafe would add his own strip sack, helping to seal the deal.

For the Bengals, it was the first time that they managed to recover three-straight fumbles on defensive possessions since Week 1 of 2007. That was a winning effort against the Baltimore Ravens.

Notably, Jonathan Allen also notched his first sack of the season. That’s also going to be his first sack as a member of the Bengals. That came on a third down and helped to force a field goal attempt.

If there was any newcomer who was quiet, it was Dexter Lawrence. He didn’t record a stat, but his presence was still felt as he helped to open up opportunities for everyone else.

Dohnte Meyers Had a Key Catch on Offense

Getty Cincinnati Bengals WR Dohnte Meyers

Most of the focus this offseason for the Bengals was on fixing the defense. However, they quietly added a new weapon for quarterback Joe Burrow as well, signing wide receiver Dohnte Meyers.

Meyers went undrafted in 2023 out of Delta State. Eventually, he’d land in the CFL where he won a Grey Cup in 2025 before signing a futures contract with the Bengals. Throughout the offseason, there were growing whispers that Burrow and Meyers had been putting in extra work, getting to know each other as he battled to break through in a crowded wide receiver room.

He had one reception for 18 yards on one target in his debut. It was a big catch, though, as he snagged a key first down while trying to put the game on ice.

It wasn’t a massive day throwing the ball in general for the Bengals. Ja’Marr Chase, for instance, also had a quiet day. When the game was on the line, though, there was a newcomer there ready to make it, though.