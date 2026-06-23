Bengals May Part Ways With $7.8 Million Starter After 2026 Minicamp

The Cincinnati Bengals defensive line will look much different in 2026 than it did in 2025. Last season, the Bengals struggled to stop the run and did not rush the passer as well as they would have hoped. One of the primary reasons for their pass rush struggles was the absence of All-Pro Trey Hendrickson, who missed most of the season with injury.

After the season, Hendrickson joined the division rival Baltimore Ravens. However, despite Hendrickson’s departure, the Bengals defensive line should be much improved in 2026. In free agency, the Bengals signed former Seattle Seahawks pass rusher Boye Mafe to a $60 million contract, and also added the veteran two-time Pro Bowl interior lineman Jonathan Allen.

Perhaps no move was bigger for the Bengals this offseason than the blockbuster trade for three-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence, whom Cincinnati acquired in exchange for the No. 10 overall pick. After all these additions, the Bengals will likely have to part ways with several talented players before the 2026 season, and now one former second-round pick, who’s started 13 games, may be on the cutting block according to one analyst.

Former Cincinnati Bengals Second Round Pick May be Cut Ahead of 2026 NFL Season

ClutchPoints’ Enzo Flojo listed three Cincinnati Bengals players who were in danger of being cut after the team’s minicamp. One of those players was former ssecond-round pick Kris Jenkins Jr., who has appeared in 29 games for Cincinnati over the past two seasons. Flojo wrote:

“No player may be feeling that pressure more than defensive tackle Kris Jenkins Jr. He has yet to develop into the disruptive interior force Cincinnati envisioned when it invested significant draft capital in him. The arrivals of Lawrence and Allen have fundamentally altered the defensive line hierarchy. That will leave fewer opportunities for rotational contributors to carve out meaningful roles. Unlike Lawrence, Jenkins does not possess elite size as a run-stuffing anchor. Unlike Allen, he has yet to demonstrate consistent pass-rushing production.

That leaves Jenkins trapped in an uncomfortable middle ground where versatility alone may no longer be enough. With younger developmental players continuing to push for opportunities and the coaching staff searching for maximum production from every roster spot, Jenkins enters training camp needing to prove he can consistently create penetration and impact games. If that breakthrough fails to materialize, Cincinnati could eventually explore trade options or make the difficult decision to move on altogether.”

Kris Jenkins’ On the Cutting Block

Flojo is not the first to mention the possibility of the Bengals moving on from Jenkins. However, instead of cutting him, Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton listed Jenkins as a player the Bengals should consider trading. Moton wrote:

“With an established veteran trio on the interior of the Bengals’ defensive line, the coaching staff may find it difficult to get younger players like Kris Jenkins Jr. on the field.

Jenkins had some bright spots in two seasons, logging 67 tackles (five for loss) and 4.5 sacks in 29 contests, but he may be fourth on the depth chart with the team’s new additions.

At only 24, Jenkins could draw trade interest from teams looking for high-upside players to fill needs before final roster cuts.”

If Jenkins does not earn a significant role on the team prior to the season, a trade may be the best possible outcome for the Bengals. After being drafted by the Bengals in the second round, Jenkins signed a four-year, $7.8 million contract with the team.