Bengals Draft Pick Put on Notice Before Preseason Game Amid Cut Speculation

On Friday night, the Cincinnati Bengals will play their third and final preseason game. They will match up against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

While the team’s starters are not going to play in the game, it will be a good opportunity for some of the players on the verge of getting cut to secure a spot on the 53-man roster.

Among Cincinnati’s players aiming to impress on Friday is a former second-round pick who hasn’t really panned out for the Bengals so far.

Former Cincinnati Bengals Second-Round Pick Put on Notice

Bengals Wire’s Chris Roling listed seven players who are on the bubble to make the roster and have the most to prove in Friday’s matchup against the Eagles. One of those players was Kris Jenkins, who was selected with the 49th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft by Cincinnati.

Roling wrote: “Kris Jenkins was a second-round investment with upside, but the additions of Dexter Lawrence and Jonathan Allen really showed that the Bengals weren’t happy with the pace of his development. Tack on BJ Hill and TJ Slaton, and there are only so many interior spots available on the final roster. Jenkins, if playing, will audition for his roster spot, if not trade value, on Friday night.”

Prior to training camp, Jenkins was listed as a potential trade candidate by Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton. Moton wrote: “With an established veteran trio on the interior of the Bengals’ defensive line, the coaching staff may find it difficult to get younger players like Kris Jenkins Jr. on the field.

Jenkins had some bright spots in two seasons, logging 67 tackles (five for loss) and 4.5 sacks in 29 contests, but he may be fourth on the depth chart with the team’s new additions.

At only 24, Jenkins could draw trade interest from teams looking for high-upside players to fill needs before final roster cuts.”

Kris Jenkins’ Roster Status

Due to his draft pedigree, it feels unrealistic that the Bengals would release Jenkins during roster cuts, as that would be acknowledging that his selection was a mistake. However, a potential trade with a team that still values Jenkins’ upside could provide Cincinnati a future late-round pick or a depth piece.

After starting nine games as a rookie in 2024, Jenkins saw his role reduced last season as he started only four games for the Bengals. Jenkins finished the 2025 season with only 1.5 sacks, two tackles for loss and 36 total tackles. With the additions that Roling mentioned, it appears unlikely that Jenkins’ role will increase in 2026.

Regarding what Cincinnati should aim for in a potential Kris Jenkins trade, A to Z Sports’ John Sheeran wrote: “Instead, Jenkins could be used to trade for a backup offensive tackle.

That’s not the deal fans originally envisioned this year. It does address the most pressing roster need the Bengals have right now.

Cincinnati enters the final week of the preseason hoping one of Javon Foster or Jalen Rivers plays well enough to secure the role for Week 1. If neither looks the part, which Rivers didn’t last week, seeking out an external option should be in the front office’s plans during roster cuts.”