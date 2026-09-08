NFL Punishes Bengals Defender Ahead of Regular Season

On Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals will kick off their regular season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium.

The game will mark the return of the team’s starters to NFL action, as most of them missed the final two games of the preseason.

However, one of Cincinnati’s players who did participate in preseason action has recently been informed that he’s been punished by the NFL’s Gameday Accountability Committee for committing a hip-drop tackle during the team’s second exhibition game.

Cincinnati Bengals Linebacker Punished

ESPN’s Ben Baby posted on X: “Bengals LB Shaka Heyward fined $5,972 for a hip-drop tackle on Colston Loveland in the presason game against the Chicago Bears.”

Locked on Bengals host Joe Goodberry replied: “Makes sense. Definitely looked like one.”

Every year, the NFL and NFL Players Association agree on a set of game-related rules violations that may result in accountability measures. According to the NFL, the purpose of this is “to protect players from unnecessary risk and preserve competitive balance and game integrity.”

Unfortunately for linebacker Shaka Heyward, his hip-drop tackle on Loveland in the second quarter was deemed to be one of those plays that goes against the rules.

Heyward could appeal the fine. If he were to appeal, his case would be “heard by appeals officers and former NFL players, Derrick Brooks, Ramon Foster or Jordy Nelson, who are jointly appointed and paid by the NFL/NFLPA. The decisions made are final and binding.” However, as Goodberry stated, the infraction appeared to be clear.

Regarding what the NFL does with the money from the fine, it posted on its website: “The fines collected are donated to the Professional Athletes Foundation to support Legends in need and the NFL Foundation to further support the health, safety and wellness of athletes across all levels, including youth football and the communities that support the game.”

Shaka Heyward Player Outlook

To make matters worse for Heyward, he failed to make Cincinnati’s 53-man roster. He was then selected for the practice squad, and will remain with the organization unless he’s poached by another team and activated to their roster.

Regarding his role on the team, A to Z Sports’ John Sheeran wrote: “He’s been impressive on defense the last two preseasons, but his regular season impact is going to be special teams unless major injuries occur at linebacker. Only four other players on the roster had more than his 199 special teams snaps last season.”

Despite being a practice-squad member in 2024 and 2026, Heyward does have NFL experience with the Bengals. He has appeared in 18 games and registered 22 tackles.