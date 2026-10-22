Former Bengals Coach Raises Major Concern About Jalen Hurts’ Blood Clot Scare

Former Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis has raised a significant concern about the handling of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts’ blood clot scare.

Hurts’ medical situation has become one of the biggest stories in the NFL after doctors discovered blood clots in his lungs following an earlier diagnosis involving his calf.

But for Lewis, one decision in particular stood out: allowing Hurts to fly home from London after playing against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Speaking on Inside Football, Lewis questioned the flight while recalling his own frightening medical experience during his tenure in Cincinnati.

The former Bengals coach also revealed a personal conversation with team owner Mike Brown that left a lasting impression on him.

Marvin Lewis Raises Concern About Jalen Hurts’ Flight Home

Lewis was asked about Hurts’ situation during an appearance on Inside Football, where he immediately pointed to the decision to put the Eagles quarterback on an airplane.

“My biggest concern was the fact that he was put on the plane to fly home,” Lewis said.

The concern centers on Philadelphia’s return trip from London following its October 11 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

According to the Eagles’ October 15 statement, Hurts underwent an ultrasound on October 10 that revealed a superficial blood clot in his left calf.

The team’s medical staff and doctors in London reviewed the diagnosis and determined that the quarterback could safely participate against Jacksonville.

Hurts went on to play in the game before accompanying Philadelphia on its return flight to the United States.

However, subsequent testing revealed that his condition had become more serious.

In an October 19 statement, the Eagles and Hurts’ agent, Nicole Lynn, announced that he had been diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis and bilateral pulmonary emboli.

The diagnosis means blood clots were identified in deep veins and in both lungs.

This story has taken over the NFL, with questions surrounding the medical decisions made before and after Hurts’ flight home.

The NFLPA has called for a full investigation into the medical care provided for Hurts, as reported by ESPN.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has defended the Eagles’ handling of the situation, saying that the league’s medical protocols were followed while welcoming the NFLPA’s review.

Marvin Lewis Recalls Mike Brown’s Response to His Own Health Scare

Lewis explained his reaction by sharing an experience from his time coaching the Bengals.

He recalled a situation in Cincinnati when doctors initially feared he might have a blood clot.

The possibility generated considerable concern among those around him, although Lewis said the condition was ultimately ruled out.

Despite the uncertainty, Lewis wanted to continue working.

He recalled preparing to attend practice when Brown approached and asked him to sit beside him in a golf cart.

Brown then delivered a personal message.

“Hey, you aren’t just my coach. You’re my friend,” Lewis recalled Brown telling him.

The exchange illustrated a side of Cincinnati’s longtime owner that Lewis said extended to his treatment of players.

Lewis explained that Brown was concerned about players having healthy, productive lives after football rather than simply getting them back onto the field for the next game.

He also offered his different perspective as a coach.

He wanted injured players available as quickly as possible, while Brown was more focused on their long-term well-being.

This gives an interesting insight into a coach and owner relationship in the NFL. Lewis’ story offers a different perspective on how NFL teams handle potential medical emergencies.

For now, the priority is Jalen Hurts’ health. He is expected to miss the remainder of the 2026 season.

The Eagles and his agent say doctors anticipate a full recovery and a return to football once his treatment is complete.