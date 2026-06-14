Bengals Get New Maxx Crosby Trade Report

Earlier this offseason, it became evident that the Cincinnati Bengals were interested in a defensive overhaul. That led the team to explore a trade for superstar pass-rusher Maxx Crosby, whom the Las Vegas Raiders later agreed to trade to the Baltimore Ravens, a deal which ultimately fell through.

Then, perhaps unexpectedly, another window opened up for the Bengals, as New York Giants interior defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence requested a trade amid ongoing contract negotiations stalling. The Bengals were aggressive and pulled off the trade, giving up the No. 10 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Now, after the draft, Maxx Crosby remains a member of the Raiders; however, while talks of a possible trade have quieted down, some are still eyeing the previous Bengals target.

Two Teams Interested in Former Cincinnati Bengals Target

Unfortunately for Cincinnati Bengals fans, who might have been hoping that the team was still targeting Crosby ahead of the 2026 NFL season, a new report states that two teams are still showing interest in Crosby.

Raiders on SI’s Hondo Carpenter said on the Las Vegas Insider podcast, “I know there are a lot of fans who, after the season, when we talked about it, mocked me, got mad, and even had people threaten me. Then, bam, you saw him get traded to Baltimore. Okay, I am telling you there is a lot of interest in Maxx Crosby. Two teams specifically are nuclear hot: the Eagles and the 49ers.”

At the moment, it does not appear that the Bengals have re-shown interest in the Raiders pass-rusher. Although, the possibility can’t be entirely ruled out, as Cincinnati has shown to keep trade talks quiet before their blockbuster moves. Their interest in Crosby was only reported once the Ravens deal fell through.

Possibilities of a Maxx Crosby Trade

Despite a trade having previously been agreed to from the Las Vegas Raiders for Crosby, the pass-rusher does not appear to have any negative feelings toward his current team. He told reporters, “It’s water under the bridge. It’s a long time ago. A lot of things I learned about what’s going on and what this league can bring. A lot of adversity, a lot of different things you can’t really anticipate. But I’ve been through a lot in my life. It’s nothing to me. I’m here and I want to be here and I’m excited to be here. I’ve got a lot of work to do.”

Even with Crosby’s renewed enthusiasm toward staying with the Raiders, Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport still believes a trade could occur, as he wrote:

“The reality is the Raiders did try to trade Crosby this offseason. The trajectory of the franchise hasn’t changed since then—Vegas is a rebuilding team.”

Perhaps the possibility of a trade opens up this season if the Bengals get off to a hot start and the Raiders quickly fall out of playoff contention. Regarding how Crosby would fit into Cincinnati’s defense, Bengals on SI’s Zach Pressnell wrote:

“Crosby would fit into the Bengals defense and could pair with free agent addition Boye Mafe to give the Bengals two premium edge players. The biggest hang up is a meniscus injury Crosby is recovering from as of this writing, but there is no indication that it will linger into the 2026 season.”