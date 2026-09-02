Micah Parsons Has Strong Words on Bengals QB Joe Burrow

After three consecutive seasons of missing the postseason, expectations are high for Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Aside from struggling with injuries, Burrow has maintained a consistent level of play during those three seasons. Unfortunately, the Bengals franchise quarterback did miss considerable time in 2023 and 2025. Additionally, and perhaps most importantly, the Bengals defense has struggled mightily in those three seasons.

In 2025, Cincinnati had their worst record since 2020 despite having a top-10 offense, even in Burrow’s absence, as they allowed the third-most points in the NFL. Following an aggressive offseason by Cincinnati, in which the Bengals underwent a makeover on defense, they appear ready for contention. Now, with the regular season less than two weeks away, Green Bay Packers pass rusher Micah Parsons had some strong words for Joe Burrow.

Micah Parsons Shares Strong Words on Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow

While speaking on his podcast The Edge with Micah Parsons, Parsons shared some high praise for Cincinnati’s quarterback. Parsons said of Burrow, “It’s funny, people always say ‘Why do people think Joe Burrow’s so good? He’s always hurt, he’s always this, he’s always that.’ All those people never been on the field with Joe Burrow.This is one of the greatest quarterbacks, level of play that I’ve probably played in my life. When he’s on, I don’t think there’s a better quarterback in the league than Joe Burrow.”

Parsons was then asked by his co-host where Burrow would rank if he stayed healthy. Parsons said, “I think he no doubtedly will be a top-five quarterback this year, like top-three in the league for sure.”

Parsons last faced off against Burrow when he was a member of the Dallas Cowboys in 2024. The Cincinnati Bengals came out on top in their Monday Night Football game 27-20 in overtime. On that occasion, Burrow went 33-for-44 with 369 passing yards, three passing touchdowns and one interception. Burrow was out with a turf toe injury when Cincinnati played Parsons and the Packers in 2025.

The two teams will not face off in the 2026 season.

Joe Burrow Expectations

Parsons is not the only one who expects big things out of Joe Burrow this season. ESPN’s Mina Kimes predicted Burrow would win the MVP award this season. She said of Burrow’s chances of winning the award on her podcast, “If he does have a completely healthy season, I think the floor on a Burrow season with basically the offense being entirely the same, the offensive line being sneaky decent, and kind of hammering all offseason makes me think that he’s got a really good shot at it.”

Kimes added, “So I just feel like everything is in place. There’s no contract drama with the wide receivers. Mentioned the offensive line. Defense, I feel like the pass defense will be sufficient, but it’ll still be the story of the season. It will still be ‘Oh, Joe Burrow and this crappy offensive line, this crappy defense,’ even though it’s improved.”

Burrow has finished fourth in MVP voting twice in his career. He would have likely won the award in 2024 had Cincinnati made the postseason. That season, Burrow led the NFL in passing yards and passing touchdowns.