Bryce Underwood Credits Bengals QB Joe Burrow for Key Lesson

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow is a major source for young signal-callers looking to improve their play at the position. One college football QB who took one major lesson from the Bengals star is Michigan Wolverines QB Bryce Underwood.

Underwood is heading into his second season with the Wolverines, and this offseason he sought to improve. Moreover, in his offseason training, he worked out with Burrow, and while the Bengals standout didn’t say anything directly, it was the way the 29-year-old conducts himself in the pocket that was a lesson for Underwood.

On the July 27 edition of “The Rich Eisen Show,” Underwood noted that he learned the importance of being calm in the pocket, noting that Burrow makes that aspect of QB play look so easy.

“I train with Joe,” Underwood told Eisen. “When I was training with him, it just looked calm. It just looked easy. It looked simple, you know, and then it was just me watching.

“I was like, how can one have the footwork that’s so simple, and then it’s just so effective and so quick? And I just picked it up, just watched his film more and more and seeing the whys and everything, and then it just came to me.”

Major Joe Burrow Trait Has Clicked for Bryce Underwood

Moreover, Underwood noted that the way Burrow is calm under pressure clicked for him once it was explained to him by another former Bengals QB, Jordan Palmer.

“It was me really just witnessing it for the first time,” Underwood added. “So I watched, and then I had Jordan explain to me what was going on, like, when am I seeing it? Why is it so simple? And then it just all clicked.”

Bengals Under Pressure to Have Success This 2026 Season

Last season with the Bengals, Burrow played 478 snaps, leading to a 91.8 overall PFF grade. Moreover, he threw for 1,809 yards and 17 touchdowns against five interceptions while recording 18 big-time throws and two turnover-worthy plays.

Burrow will be looking not just to remain calm under pressure but also to stay healthy. It’s a big season for Cincinnati as the Bengals front office has gone all in with the moves they’ve made this offseason.

After three straight seasons of missing the playoffs, the Bengals made aggressive moves to show Burrow the team is serious about winning while he is in his prime. Nonetheless, there’s still the possibility of missing the playoffs.

With that possibility in mind, NFL reporter Dan Graziano shared his thoughts on Burrow’s future, stating that it would be a doomsday scenario for Cincinnati to miss the playoffs this upcoming season.

“If they miss the playoffs again, then that would be, we talked about how they’re the only team that didn’t change head coaches,” Graziano said on the July 21 edition of “Get Up.”

“That could certainly be on the table. And the chatter about whether or should Joe Burrow leave Cincinnati. That’s going to be a big topic next offseason. This is a crucial year for the Cincinnati Bengals.”