Former Bengals, Texans Star Joe Mixon Sends Message Amid Major Career News

Former Cincinnati Bengals and Houston Texans Pro Bowl running back Joe Mixon offered a glimpse into his latest venture, a business apart–though not totally separate-from his career on the football field.

Mixon, who turned 30 in July, has not played since the 2024 season with Houston, when he earned the second Pro Bowl trip.

It is unclear what is next for Mixon on the field after the Texans released him this spring.

What is clear, though, is that Mixon has begun promoting his business, OneSock. It is an athletic apparel brand that sells “elite socks for athletes, by athletes. As all of that suggests, the featured product is the “OneSock.”

Mixon shared the first ad for the socks, a short clip showing him lacing up his training sneakers while wearing the socks before walking towards the camera as the fade happens.

Each pair costs $14.99.

They come in ankle and mid-length versions. Both are offered in white and the mid-lengh variation also available in black, per the company’s website. Mixon is listed as the founder of the company, whose contact info is out of Burbank, California.

Ex-Bengals, Texans RB Joe Mixon Sends Message Amid New Business Venture

OneSock’s “mission” statement says, “We build the world’s most advanced athletic socks—designed for performance, built to last, and engineered to give athletes an edge where it matters most.”

Mixon notably missed the 2025 season due to a foot injury that neither side has provided much clarity on in the year-plus that has passed.

Mixon shared another ad on October 3, noting the uncertainty and saying, “I’m back, baby!”

OneSock’s site does not make direct reference to 2025, but “frustation” fueled the idea.

“Every great innovation starts with frustration. Professional athletes push their bodies to the limit, but the gear they rely on is often an afterthought. We’ve all seen it—socks that slip, wear out, or fail under the pressures of peak performance. It’s a problem so fundamental, yet so overlooked. The difference between elite and average isn’t just training—it’s the marginal gains in every detail, every fraction of a second, every ounce of energy saved or lost.

“We saw an opportunity to rethink the first point of contact between an athlete and their game: the sock. What if it could offer more? More grip, more stability, more endurance? What if a sock wasn’t just an accessory, but a tool for domination?”

The site continued, noting they are “performance-driven, technology-infused sock engineered for champions” and were “developed alongside professional athletes and podiatrists.”

It goes on to highlight the technology and functional advantages of the product.

In one separate section, notes that there are 26 bones in the human foot. This is surely not a happenstance venture for Mixon, who battled foot issues with the Bengals and Texans alike during his respective tenures.

It still remains unclear what is next for Mixon on the football field. 30-year-old RBs have enough trouble finding work, even recent Pro Bowlers, and his durability concerns are real.

Mixon missed no more than two games in all but three seasons since entering the NFL.

The former second-round pick (48th overall) by the Bengals appeared in six games during the 2020 season due to foot issues. The other two times were in 2022 and 2024, the latter of which was due to ankle issues.