Bengals, Miami University Honor Coaching Traditions With New Educational Partnership

Bengals Partner with Miami University
The Cincinnati Bengals have fans across the state of Ohio and now that connection will extend into the classroom. The NFL franchise and Miami University, located in Oxford, Ohio, announced an educational partnership this week.

The “ties between the Bengals and Miami already run deep” the school said in a release as Paul Brown, the founder of the team, graduated from Miami in 1930.

This new partnership will allow Miami students to access “exclusive opportunities to be involved with the Bengals” in a number of ways like internships, job shadowing, and on-campus speakers, among other opportunities.

“This partnership is an excellent way to honor the legacy of Paul Brown, a legacy that has united the Cincinnati Bengals and Miami University for years,” Miami President Gregory Crawford said in a school release. “We are extremely excited for Miami students to benefit from this unique relationship and for them to add value to a first-rate NFL organization like the Bengals.”

Honoring the Legacy of the ‘Cradle of Coaches’

Brown was also a charter member of the ‘Cradle of Coaches’ which includes John Harbaugh, Sean McVay, Woody Hayes, Bo Schembechler, and dozens of other football legends.

The Cradle of Coaches Association was established in 1971 to “acknowledge the role Miamians have played in establishing Miami University as the Cradle of Coaches”.

Miami Alumni who went on to coach, or coached at the school, began being inducted into the association in 1992. McVay was the sole coach induced in its latest class which was in 2023.

“Though the primary goal of this relationship is to give our students those exclusive experiences that come with partnering with a premier NFL franchise, it also reinforces our commitment to the city of Cincinnati, and the numerous stakeholders that make it a world-class city,” Ande Durojaiye, Miami’s vice president for strategy and partnerships, said in a release. “Many Miamians are lifelong Bengals fans, so this is also a fun way to engage with our students and alumni, and celebrate Miami’s proud tradition as the ‘Cradle of Coaches.’”

Paul Brown was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1967, and the Bengals Ring of Honor in 2021.

A ‘New’ Look at Paycor Stadium

On the field, the Bengals front office has done its part to build hype and anticipation for the 2025 season. Star wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins signed their long-term deals this offseason allowing their relationships with quarterback Joe Burrow to evolve for the foreseeable future.

Besides the, predicted, offensive firepower, the franchise’s new partnership with Miami will also be displayed during home games this season.

The university will receive “valuable marketing opportunities”, such as being featured on the Bengals’ website and app, and displays of the school logo located inside Paycor Stadium and on the more than 1,600 TVs inside the venue, the release started.

The partnership will also allow Miami to use the stadium for university events and other opportunities.

The Bengals will play the Patriots, Jets, Jaguars, Bears, Lions, and Cardinals at home this season along with its annual matchups against AFC North division rivals.

