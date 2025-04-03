Bengals’ Offseason Workout Dates Released By NFL

As we enter peak mock draft season and free agency rumors still swirl, NFL teams now know the dates of their offseason workout programs. Those workouts can begin as early as next week for some clubs. The Cincinnati Bengals will begin their workouts on April 21.

Rookie minicamp will be May 9 and the Bengals will also start OTA offseason workouts next month which will run from May 27-29 and June 2-4, the league announced.

Mandatory minicamp in Cincinnati will be held from June 10-12.

The NFL released the workout dates Thursday and also provided details about the voluntary nine-week program. Per the Collective Bargaining Agreement, it is conducted in three phases:

Phase One consists of the first two weeks of the program with activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation only, per the league release.

“Phase Two consists of the next three weeks of the program. On-field workouts may include individual or group instruction and drills, as well as “perfect play drills,” and drills and plays with offensive players lining up across from offensive players and defensive players lining up across from defensive players, conducted at a walk-through pace. No live contact or team offense vs. team defense drills are permitted.”

“Phase Three consists of the next four weeks of the program. Teams may conduct a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, or “OTAs”. No live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are permitted”, according to the league.