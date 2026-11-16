NFL Announces Historic Joe Burrow News Amid Bengals’ Win Over Steelers

From start to finish, it was all Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night at Paycor Stadium against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It was a massive game for both teams, as they each entered with 6-2 records. With the Bengals’ dominant 38-18 win, they now hold the outright lead in the AFC North through 10 weeks.

For Cincinnati, while the story of the game often centered around quarterback Joe Burrow, and it did again in this matchup, it was truly a collective team effort.

The Bengals’ offensive line left Burrow pretty much untouched, while the defense held the Steelers’ offense well under 100 total yards through the first three quarters.

NFL Makes Announcement on Burrow

For Burrow, it was another MVP-level showing as he completed 35 of 44 passes for 409 yards and four touchdowns.

The NFL made the announcement moments after Burrow accomplished the feat, as did NBC Sports’ Sunday Night Football broadcast. Burrow has now tied NFL legend Peyton Manning as the only quarterbacks in league history to throw four or more touchdowns in five straight games.

Manning accomplished the feat with the Indianapolis Colts in 2004 and won the MVP Award that season. Burrow will now have a chance to break that record next week when the Bengals take on the Washington Commanders on Monday night.

“Truly elite company,” the NFL posted with the graphic.

Truly elite company 👏 PITvsCIN on NBC/Peacock

Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/wFpeRJbvCA — NFL (@NFL) November 16, 2026

Burrow is now completing well over 75% of his passes this season and has 27 passing touchdowns and 30 total touchdowns, both of which lead the NFL. The Bengals have also rattled off five straight wins.

NFL Fans React on Social Media

It’s hard to deny Burrow’s success right now, and NFL fans reacted to his historic feat on social media.

“Yeah, the MVP race is over. Burrow is easily the best QB in the league,” a fan said.

Someone else added, “MVP Burrow.”

Another person wrote, “Yep that’s my MVP.”

“FIVE STRAIGHT GAMES of BALLING,” a fan posted.

One more fan commented, “The MVP resides in Cincinnati.”