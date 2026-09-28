NFL Reacts to Joe Burrow’s Viral Postgame Handshake With Aaron Rodgers

The Cincinnati Bengals suffered their first loss of the season on Sunday, dropping their Week 3 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers 30-27.

While the Steelers played well and had their best offensive output of the season, led by veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the Bengals made several critical mistakes throughout the game and ultimately shot themselves in the foot.

The game ended with Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow taking a sack with less than a minute to go, right around Evan McPherson’s field-goal range, and ultimately fumbling the football, which Pittsburgh recovered.

Burrow finished 28-of-37 for 282 yards, three touchdowns, and one turnover, while Rodgers finished 19-of-34 for 292 yards, three touchdowns, and one turnover.

NFL Reacts to Burrow and Rodgers’ Postgame Handshake

On Monday, the NFL posted a clip of Rodgers and Burrow’s postgame handshake after the game, with audio catching their brief conversation.

Burrow can be heard saying, “Good job, brother,” before Rodgers responds, “You’re balling out, bro… see you in a few weeks.”

“All love between @AaronRodgers12 and @JoeyB postgame,” the NFL posted on X.

Rodgers has now moved to 2-0 against Burrow in head-to-head meetings when both players are healthy.

Zac Taylor Praises Rodgers and Burrow

On Monday, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor praised Rodgers and Burrow as two of the best drop-back quarterbacks in the league, which contributed to both defenses struggling at times on Sunday.

“[Rodgers] got the ball out quick. He did a good job with the RPO game early on especially. Those are two of the best drop-back passers that walk this earth yesterday playing,” Taylor said. “So if you look at their defense, they were in a very similar predicament. What do you do? You pressured, you play different personnel groupings, we’re in the same bind. So that’s what leads to some tough decisions.”