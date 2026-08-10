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NFL World Reacts to Analyst’s Take on Joe Burrow’s Bengals Future

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Arizona Cardinals v Cincinnati Bengals - NFL 2025
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CINCINNATI, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals walks out for warms ups prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Paycor Stadium on December 28, 2025 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

Joe Burrow is under contract with the Cincinnati Bengals through the 2029 season, which means Cincinnati has no reason or urgency to move him.

Yet, speculation continues to surface about his future in Cincinnati if things don’t go well again this year and the Bengals potentially miss the playoffs.

On Monday, during an appearance on “Pardon My Take,” NBC Sports analyst Mike Florio was asked by the Barstool Sports hosts whether Burrow would be on the Bengals next season.

Florio’s response? “TBD.”

Football Fans React on Social Media

Florio’s lack of specifics about why he thinks Burrow may or may not leave Cincinnati caused an uproar among NFL and Bengals fans on social media.

“Florio has absolutely ZERO sources or insiders within the Bengals organization. And he definitely doesn’t have any sources with Burrow or his camp,” a fan said.

Someone else added, “As soon as I saw the name and the picture for Mike Florio I knew not to take this seriously. Dude does everything he can to create headlines around the Bengals because he hates them.”

Another person wrote, “Nobody wants him not to be more than Mike Florio and the national media. The Bengals will never trade Joe Burrow.”

“Been pushing this narrative since before he was even drafted .. Ya’ll not tired yet?” a fan shared.

One more commented, “Here we go with this [expletive] again. It’s training camp. You don’t have to drum up [expletive]to talk about.”

Burrow’s 2026 Outlook

Back in May, Burrow made it very clear that he was happy with the moves the team made this offseason to bolster the defense, acquiring Dexter Lawrence, Boye Mafe, Bryan Cook, Kyle Dugger and Jonathan Allen.

He said he believes this is “the most talented roster” he’s been a part of during his time in Cincinnati.

“I think we got to go make it happen,” Burrow said last week. “If we don’t make it happen, then we don’t have no excuses. Nobody to blame but ourselves.”

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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NFL World Reacts to Analyst’s Take on Joe Burrow’s Bengals Future

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