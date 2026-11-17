Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is playing the position as well as anybody in the NFL right now, and the entire football world got to see it in primetime on Sunday night.

The Bengals dominated the Pittsburgh Steelers 38-18, and Burrow threw for 409 yards and four touchdowns. He extended his streak of four or more touchdown passes to five games. That tied NFL legend Peyton Manning as the only other quarterback to reach that mark.

One person in particular who took notice was fellow legend Troy Aikman. He spoke about Burrow on Monday’s NFL Countdown on ESPN before calling the Los Angeles Chargers and Baltimore Ravens game.

Aikman Calls Burrow His Favorite QB

Responding to a question from Pat McAfee about whether the Bengals offense could sustain its success while throwing the football so frequently, Aikman’s answer was clear.

“It is with Joe Burrow,” Aikman said. “If he can stay healthy… I’m such a big fan of his. He is my favorite quarterback and has been in the league for a long time. And he’s the one guy, Pat Mahomes is probably the other one, that literally can throw the ball every play and never hand it off. They’re capable of carrying that load. And you watch him last night. It didn’t really matter what the Steelers were doing… he sees it, he knows where he needs to go with the football and he’s surgical with how he goes about it. He’s an old school quarterback… and for a guy like myself, who appreciates that style of play, I’m a huge fan of his.”

This Cincinnati Bengals offense is out of a video game.. “I’m such a big fan of Joe Burrow and he’s my favorite QB in the NFL” ~ @TroyAikman #MondayNightCountdown https://t.co/9dL0A5OJm9 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 17, 2026

After Sunday night, Burrow is completing 74.9% of his passes, which leads the NFL, for 2,795 yards and 27 touchdowns, also an NFL-best.

NFL Fans React to Aikman’s Statement on Burrow

Football fans reacted to the Hall of Famer calling Burrow his favorite quarterback currently playing in the NFL.

“Love to see the world jumping on the Burrow bandwagon… Troy is a good dude too!” a fan said.

Someone else added, “Troy knows ball and appreciates ethical QB play apparently.”

Another person wrote, “Troy knows!”

“I’m excited to hear @TroyAikman call Burrow’s game next week. You can tell he’s ready for it,” one more fan commented.

The Bengals are set to take on the Washington Commanders on Monday night in Week 11, with Aikman on the call.