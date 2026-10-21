Bengals Star Gets Candid on Facing $112M Former Teammate

When the Cincinnati Bengals face off with the Baltimore Ravens in Week 7, it will be a familiar foe due to the division ties. However, for starting left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., facing Trey Hendrickson of the Ravens will be even more familiar.

Hendrickson signed with the Ravens this offseason after playing with the Bengals from 2021 through 2025. Brown has been with the Bengals from 2023 through 2025, so the duo spent three years facing off against each other every day in practice.

Brown noted that he has a lot of respect for Hendrickson from their time together, and he is looking forward to facing him on the field.

“It’ll be a lot of fun,” admitted Brown. “I’ve got a lot of respect for him. Obviously, everything he’s done here. Helping us win games and the production he had. I’m looking forward to it.”

Hendrickson missed Weeks 4 and 5 with a finger injury. However, he returned to the lineup in Week 6 and will see Brown in Week 7.

Cincinnati Bengals Face Trey Hendrickson in Week 7

Brown had a bit of a detailed scouting report for Hendrickson. Considering the time they spent together, he could get more intimate with the details of his game.

“He’s got a wide variety of abilities to get after the passer,” admitted Brown. “From the way he uses his unique alignments. His get-off, his bull rush. The way he uses his hands. He is elite at what he does. That is why his numbers are where they are at.”

Hendrickson has 20 pressures in four games, according to PFF. He has two sacks as well.

Hendrickson Looks Good With Baltimore Ravens

Hendrickson also has a 22.7% pressure rate, which is second amongst edge rushers according to NextGenStats.

Most stats speak to Hendrickson having a strong season. The former third-round pick was a part-time player during his first three NFL seasons. However, he was a full-time player in 2020 and recorded 13.5 sacks.

The Bengals signed him to a four-year $60M deal in 2021. He more than lived up to that. Hendrickson made four straight Pro Bowls. He made the All-Pro in 2024. He had 57 sacks in four seasons and was one of the best rushers in the NFL. After a contract dispute in 2025, he only had four sacks.

He signed a four-year, $112M deal with the Ravens in free agency. Now he will face off with Brown and the Bengals twice every year.

Funnily enough, Brown started his NFL career with the Ravens and now is playing for their rival. The Ravens traded him to the Kansas City Chiefs, where he played for two seasons. The Bengals gave Brown a four-year $64M deal in 2023, and then gave him a new two-year, $32M deal in 2026. He is signed with the Bengals through 2028.