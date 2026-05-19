Bengals Players Give Interesting Reaction to Their 2026 Schedule

The Cincinnati Bengals‘ schedule has been released, and some Bengals players either have a reaction to it or have no reaction at all.

According to a Cincinnati Bengals article, Offensive Lineman Orlando Brown Jr. does not care about who the Cincinnati Bengals play.

“You know? I really don’t care who we play or when we play,” Brown Jr said in the article. “But I guess it’s cool to know your work schedule.”

Recently, the NFL announced the Bengals will face the up-and-coming Atlanta Falcons in Madrid on November 8th.

The Cincinnati Bengals host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to open their season in 2026. The Bengals will look to bounce back after three failed seasons.

Primetime Games for the Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals have a few games that you’d want to keep your eyes on. Cincy will host the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10 on Sunday Night Football. A classic AFC North rivalry will be renewed.

Speaking of which, it looks like the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback situation has been figured out. The team resigned Aaron Rodgers to a one-year contract up $25 Million. Aaron Rodgers and Joe Burrow are scheduled to square off in primetime for a potential classic.

The following week after the Steelers game, Joe Burrow and Jaden Daniels will square off once again. The Bengals and the Washington Commanders will square off on Monday Night Football on Nov. 23.

“Brown thinks the work is going to actually be enhanced by this schedule even though there is no bye after the Bengals play the Falcons in Madrid,” Geoff Hobson wrote in the Cincinnati Bengals article. “Instead, exactly a week later on Nov. 15, the Bengals host the Steelers on Sunday Night Football while the Oct. 18 bye is the earliest in the eight seasons of the head coach Zac Taylor Era.”

This matter doesn’t seem to bother Orlando Brown Jr.

“I’ve got no complaint about that. As a player, we’ll get on a roll and get on a roll as a team. Normally, right around that week seven or week eight, it’s always great because the team is settled in the seven-to-eight range,” Brown Jr. said in the Cincinnati Bengals article.

Bengals v. Ravens on New Year’s Eve

In one of the greatest rivalries in sports, the Bengals and the Ravens will link up on New Year’s Eve. If we can get a healthy Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow, we could be in for something special.

AFC North fans get a treat every year when two of the top 5 quarterbacks in the NFL square off twice a year. Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow have been two of the more elite quarterbacks in the NFL. This rivalry will have more juice than ever before considering who signed with the Ravens this offseason.

Former Cincinnati Bengal Trey Hendrickson signed with the Baltimore Ravens in a long-term deal. To much of Cincy’s demise, Lamar Jackson has been successful against the Bengals with a 7-2 record overall against Joe Burrow.

Burrow, along with an improved defense, will look to get back to playoff contention for the first time since 2022.