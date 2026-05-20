Cincinnati Bengals Land Bold Prediction for 2026 NFL Season

Excitement appears high around the Cincinnati Bengals as we move closer to OTAs. That is for good reason, as the Bengals appear to have their most talented roster on paper since making their consecutive postseason runs in 2021 and 2022.

Despite losing All-Pro Trey Hendrickson to the division rival Baltimore Ravens, the Bengals likely improved on their defensive line. They signed former Seattle Seahawks pass rusher Boye Mafe to a $60 million contract, added veteran lineman Jonathan Allen, who has Pro Bowl experience, and perhaps in the biggest move of all, traded for All-Pro defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence from the New York Giants.

One NFL analyst appears to be a believer in Cincinnati’s offseason moves as he has made a bold prediction regarding the team, and it’s one fans will hope comes true.

Cincinnati Bengals Predicted to Make Postseason Run

Fox Sports analyst Eric Williams listed five bold predictions after the 2026 schedule release, and among them he included one of which was: “Bengals Make a Deep Playoff Run.”

Williams wrote:

“It’s finally Joe Burrow’s time to shine — again.

The Cincinnati Bengals have the third-easiest schedule, based on the projected win totals of their opponents. However, the Bengals had one of the easiest schedules last year and still finished 6-11. Of course, Burrow could not stay out of the training room, playing in just eight games in 2025. Cincinnati traded for Joe Flacco to rescue the offense, but the defense couldn’t keep up, allowing at least 30 points in serve games.”

Williams added:

“Along with that, the Bengals’ three other AFC North rivals all have new head coaches (Mike McCarthy, Pittsburgh Steelers; Jesse Minter, Baltimore Ravens; Todd Monken, Cleveland Browns). In all, the Bengals play nine games against teams with head coaches leading them for the first time this season (the Miami Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans are the others).

Cincinnati has the advantage of most continuity in the division, including all 11 players returning for one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL and one of the top quarterbacks in the league when healthy in Burrow. If the LSU product can stay upright, it’s the Bengals best shot at reaching the Super Bowl since Burrow led them there after the 2021 season. If not, the Bengals have an experienced backup with a Super Bowl ring in Flacco.”

Joe Burrow Poised to Dominate

The Cincinnati Bengals making a postseason run likely hinges on quarterback Joe Burrow’s ability to stay healthy, something he has been unable to do in two of the last three seasons. However, Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport believes Burrow will have success in 2026 as he predicted the Bengals quarterback would lead the league in passing touchdowns.

Davenport wrote:

“We have already seen Burrow put up some gaudy numbers when healthy—a feat that isn’t all that Herculean when you have arguably the NFL’s best receiver in Ja’Marr Chase and another pass-catcher in Tee Higgins who would be the WR1 on multiple teams.

In 2024, Burrow led the NFL in pass attempts, completions, passing yards and passing touchdowns with 43. When healthy, he is as prolific as any signal-caller in the league.

Two years ago, the LSU product posted a touchdown percentage of 6.6, and before injuring his toe last season, he was again at 6.6 percent, matching that peak efficiency.”