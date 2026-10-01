Bengals Get Positive Injury Update on Key $40 Million Starter Before Jaguars Game

On Sunday, the 2-1 Cincinnati Bengals will face off against the 2-1 Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium.

Most recently, the Cincinnati Bengals lost their first game of the season against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Cincinnati’s defense struggled for the first time this season during the team’s 30-27 loss.

Starting safety Bryan Cook suffered an injury in the game and departed Sunday’s game. He tried briefly to return, but did not finish the game. Now, the Bengals have received a positive injury update on the safety.

Cincinnati Bengals Receive Positive Injury Update

Cincinnati Enquirer’s Kelsey Conway posted on X: “Injury update for the #Bengals:

Dalton Risner is on the rehab field today not practicing with a brace on his right knee

Good news: Bryan Cook dressed in uniform with cleats going through a pre-practice routine and did team stretch”

ESPN’s Bengals reporter Ben Baby added: “Bengals safety Bryan Cook (ankle) and safety Jordan Battle (hamstring) each going through stretch.

Do not see DT BJ Hill (Achilles).

G Dalton Risner (knee) in uniform on the rehab field.”

After leaving Sunday’s game, Bryan Cook was listed as a limited participant during Wednesday’s practice session. It remains to be seen whether he will receive that same designation or be upgraded to a full participant.

Bryan Cook signed a three-year, $40 million contract with the Bengals this offseason and has already started three games for the team. In those three games, the safety has registered 12 total tackles, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Aside from his strong numbers through three games, the Cincinnati Bengals safety has received an above-average grade from Pro Football Focus.

Bryan Cook Player Profile

Entering this offseason, Cook was listed as the 37th-best free agent by The Athletic’s Daniel Popper. Popper wrote of Cook: “Cook is a two-way safety who can play in the deep part of the field and closer to the line of scrimmage. He has a complete skill set: consistent eyes in zone, a deep-field presence, run-and-hit ability in the alley, physicality and a quick trigger on screens and swings. Cook will deliver the boom on tight-window throws over the middle. Though he played mostly as a deep-field safety in coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s Chiefs defense, he has the potential to do more, particularly as a blitzer.”

Cook being available for Sunday would be a massive boost for Cincinnati’s defense as it prepares to take on a Jaguars offense that scored 35 points against the New England Patriots in Week 2.

Meanwhile, Cook’s backup Kyle Dugger suffered an injury while replacing Cook. He was listed as a non-participant during Wednesday’s practice.

Regarding the team’s safety position heading into Sunday, Kelsey Conway wrote: “Bryan Cook (ankle) and backup Kyle Dugger (quadricep) didn’t practice on Sept. 30. Jordan Battle was a limited participant with a hamstring injury. All three safeties are nursing some sort of injury…

If Cook and Dugger aren’t available to the Bengals against the Jaguars, Cincinnati will rely on backup safeties Russ Yeast, who’s currently on the practice squad, and PJ Jules. Battle’s injury is also one to keep an eye on as hamstring injuries often linger.”