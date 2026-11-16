Postgame Handshake Between Joe Burrow, Aaron Rodgers Catches Attention

Cincinnati Bengals fans had a lot to cheer about on Sunday night at Paycor Stadium.

The Bengals dominated the Pittsburgh Steelers in a massive AFC North showdown from start to finish, earning a 38-18 victory.

Through three quarters, the Bengals’ defense held the Steelers’ offense well under 100 total yards, while Pittsburgh had no answer for Joe Burrow and company.

Burrow completed 35 of 44 passes for 409 yards and four touchdowns. Cincinnati also managed to rush for 78 yards on the ground.

As for the opposing side, veteran QB Aaron Rodgers completed 15 of 29 passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns, both of which came in the fourth quarter.

Burrow’s Postgame Handshake With Rodgers Catches Attention

After the game, the Bengals’ star QB made sure to show his respect for Steelers QB and NFL legend Aaron Rodgers in what could be their final meeting, as Rodgers is likely to retire at the end of the season.

“A special one,” the NFL posted alongside a clip of Burrow and Rodgers meeting at midfield.

Check it out:

a special one 🤝 https://t.co/uzEZhuzglZ — NFL (@NFL) November 16, 2026

After the game, Burrow was asked during his on-field postgame interview about the respect he has for Rodgers and how it felt to earn the first win of his career against the legendary QB.

“It’s meaningful that we beat the Steelers,” Burrow said. “You know, I got a lot of love and respect for Aaron. And have loved watching him all these years. And if this is our last one going against each other… I just have a lot of respect for him and what he’s done.”

NFL Fans React on Social Media

Football fans reacted to Burrow and Rodgers’ postgame moment.

“Joe is so respectful. Making it about a win against the Steelers, not against Rodgers. Good guy,” a fan said.

Someone else added, “Gonna miss Rodgers.”

Another person wrote, “Burrow is a classy young man. Talented too!”

“My 2 favorite QBs all time,” a fan shared.

One more person commented, “Subtle script leak for Steelers Bengals playoff matchup.”