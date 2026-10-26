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Postgame Handshake Between Joe Burrow, Trey Hendrickson Catches Attention

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BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 25: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals reacts after defeating the Baltimore Ravens 35-13 at M&T Bank Stadium on October 25, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The Cincinnati Bengals got off to an extremely slow start on Sunday in their massive Week 7 AFC North showdown against the Baltimore Ravens.

They trailed 13-0 at halftime and had virtually no offensive production.

However, things completely changed in the second half when Cincinnati erupted for 35 points, scoring five touchdowns on all five of its drives to win 35-13. The Bengals also pitched a shutout in the second half.

This marked the first game Ravens pass rusher Trey Hendrickson played against the Bengals since his somewhat messy departure from Cincinnati this past offseason after five seasons with the organization.

Burrow and Hendrickson’s Postgame Handshake Catches Attention

After the game, cameras caught a wholesome postgame exchange between Hendrickson and Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow, who raved about his former teammate earlier this week.Love Trey! I could never slander our bo

“You got me good on one,” Burrow could be heard telling Hendrickson.

As cameras surrounded them, Hendrickson could also be heard saying, “Let’s talk over here,” before the two walked off together and chatted privately before parting ways.

Check it out:

Fans React on Social Media

Bengals fans reacted to Burrow and Hendrickson sharing a cool moment at midfield after Cincinnati’s victory.

“Love Trey! I could never slander our boy,” a fan said.

Someone else added, “It’s an elite brotherhood. They all respect one another. Think about how often players change teams.”

Another person wrote, “Yeah. No more Trey hate. He’s a good guy.”

“Closest he got to Burrow all day,” a fan joked.

One more person commented, “Can’t wait for this man to hear Paycor boo’ing the [explicit] out of him.”

Hendrickson’s Tenure With the Bengals

Hendrickson signed with the Bengals in free agency in 2021 after beginning his career with the New Orleans Saints.

He became the centerpiece of Cincinnati’s defense and one of the NFL’s premier pass rushers, leading the league with 17.5 sacks during the 2024 season.

Hendrickson made the Pro Bowl in four of his five seasons with Cincinnati. However, he and the franchise could not agree on the long-term contract extension he sought over the last two seasons. He ultimately hit free agency and signed with Baltimore.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Postgame Handshake Between Joe Burrow, Trey Hendrickson Catches Attention

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